Winnie Khumalo got a health scare when she was rushed to the hospital after a medical emergency. The star shared that she had difficulties breathing and had a shocking diagnosis.

Winnie Khumalo opened up about her health scare. Image: Oupa Bopape/Gallo Images

Source: Getty Images

Winnie Khumalo talks about her asthma diagnosis

Legendary singer Winnie Khumalo had a health scare when she experienced shortness of breath. The singer shared that she was admitted to a Johannesburg hospital following the incident.

The Wena Nami singer revealed that she never knew she was asthmatic until she was rushed to the hospital. She told ZiMoja that she never heard of anyone getting such a diagnosis at her age. The singer added that doctors assured her that her condition is still in the early stages and can be managed.

"I have never heard of anyone being diagnosed with asthma at this age. But the doctors have told me it's still in the early stages and I need to manage it well and just take care of myself."

Winnie Khumalo recovering well at home

The singer understands that health is wealth and is taking great care of herself while recovering at home. Khumalo, who was also diagnosed with diabetes a few years ago, said she is eating healthy. She said:

"I am a fighter, everyone knows. Many of my peers have passed on, but I want to see my grandchildren grow old, so I pray for a long life."

