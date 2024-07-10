Rethabile Khumalo was rushed back to the hospital after her health deteriorated following a poisoning incident involving her friend

Winnie Khumalo, her mother, has been updating fans on social media and recently shared that Rethabile was readmitted despite being discharged a few days ago

Mzansi flooded social media with prayers and heartfelt messages for Rethabile's recovery

South African singer Rethabile Khumalo was reportedly rushed back to the hospital after her health deteriorated. The singer, who was discharged a few days ago, has been fighting for her life after being poisoned by her friend.

Rethabile Khumalo has been readmitted to the hospital. Image: @rethabile_rsa

Winnie Khumalo gives Rethabile's health update

Winnie Khumalo has revealed that her daughter Rethabile has been readmitted to the hospital after being discharged. The star has been posting about her daughter's health on social media.

Taking to her Instagram page a few days after announcing that Rethabile had been discharged, Winnie shared that Rethabile had been readmitted after her health deteriorated. Posting a picture of the singer, Winnie wrote:

"I have no words"

Mzansi sends prayers for Rethabile

Social media users flooded Winnie's post with heartfelt messages and prayers. Many wished the singer a speedy recovery.

@anna_mabalane said:

"Mama try to get to a traditional healer or something our doctors might not see the problem."

@sebo_belangrik commented:

"She will recover , she’s a fighter ❤️"

@mrs_black_to_you wrote:

"This a mother’s worst nightmare, speedy recovery to her mommy ❤️"

@mpo.roza3534 said:

"Please post that friend she must be known hao nyeke God put strength upon her nd she may recover amen "

@tendani_makhavhu commented:

"That's sad news to hear unfortunately, the poison is still very much in her system kumele a palaziswe by someone who is knowledge on how to do it yhoooo the friend really messed up her life"

Winnie Khumalo grateful for the support they received while Rethabile was hospitalised

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Winnie Khumalo is beaming with joy now that her daughter, Rethabile Khumalo, has been discharged from the hospital. The star shared a special message to her supporters who were with them in prayer following the traumatic poisoning incident.

Ntliyo Ntliyo hitmaker Rethabile Khumalo is back to her beautiful self after she spent days at the hospital.

