Eastern Cape woman did not let her background define her as she pursued her dreams in Mathematics

Sofoyiya Vumithongo Aviwe from the rural area of eNgqushwa (Peddie) has become a qualified Mathematician and Math author

The online community reacted to her journey, with many showering her with positive messages

An Eastern Cape woman has published her math book, making Mzansi proud.

Source: Facebook

Eastern Cape woman celebrated being a qualified Mathematician and Math author. Mzansi is proud.

Sofoyiya Vumithongo Aviwe took to her Facebook account to share the exciting news of her Grade 12 Math books being ready for consumers. Aviwe also shared a little bit about herself and what it took to make her dream come true.

Aviwe said her journey was not an easy one, from being a girl from the Eastern Cape in a rural area called Peddie to being a qualified Mathematician and now Math author.

"This was probably the most challenging moment of my life so far. Having to resign at work under toxic conditions, running my small business, and writing a book. I had countless breakdowns."

She thanked her support system that held her together in difficult times. Her book comes in two parts for the price of R380.

Eastern Cape Woman becomes Math author

See the Facebook pictures of Aviwe's Grade 12 mathematics book below:

Netizens beamed with pride

The online community reacted to Aviwe's achievement, with many showering her with congratulatory messages.

@Yonela Kepeyi commented:

"Wow . Huge congratulations my doll ."

@Babalwa Pinda said:

"Congratulations ."

@Anelisa MaDabane Mdyogolo was proud:

"This gives me goosebumps ey❤️."

@Nandile Ntete celebrated:

"Wow congratulations Aviwe, this is bigthings we love to see. Black girl excellence!"

@Thembela Manya beamed:

"I’m so proud and inspired by your resilience!! Well done ntombazana."

Woman thanks president for opportunities

