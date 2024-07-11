A young and proud woman shared her journey of bagging an internship at her dream company

The lady had to move from Gqeberha to Cape Town to pursue her career at the SABC

The online community reacted to the story, with many showering the woman with congratulatory messages

A woman started her internship at her dream company, SABC.

A woman shared her journey to landing an internship at his dream company. Her story inspired online users.

TikTok user @itsjust_sisipho said she has always wanted to work for the SABC. After her graduation, she applied and was offered an internship. She shared the experience with her online followers.

Lady moves from Gqeberha to Cape Town to chase dreams

Sisipho had to make changes to her life because she was chasing her dream. The internship offer was in Cape Town and she lived in Gqeberha. She said she was scared of the changes but because she believes that God has greater things in store for her it was okay.

See screenshots from the TikTok picture post below:

A young lady relocated to Cape Town to pursue her dreams.

Lady settles in new Province

On her arrival in Cape Town, she got a new place, went shopping for work clothes, and met some of Mzansi's favourite media personalities such as Proverb and Sis Thoz from uMhlobo Wenene FM.

See the TikTok screenshots below:

A young lady went shopping and met a few media personalities before starting her internship at the SABC.

The young lady encouraged others not to be scared to make changes in their lives in pursuit of their dreams because God is always there and has bigger plans for one's life.

"Do not let them tell you that your BA won’t get you anywhere. Also do not grow discouraged as a young graduate who is still sitting at home. Sometimes these things take time but what Gos has in store for you is beyond even what you can dream of."

TikTokkers proud of the lady

Online users reacted to the young woman's story, with many showering her with positive messages.

@TichShifter commented:

"All the best , I remember you from the day I picked you up from your work place. You be okay be blessed ! Leave it into God's hands."

@Nwabs encourage

"Congratulations stranger, make the most of this opportunity!! "

@rushanastevens celebrated:

"I don't know you...but I'm proud of you...to leave everything you know and love , you're brave❤️."

@Sane cheered:

"Smash it!!! You’ve got this."

