South African Man’s Emotional 1st Day at Work After 10 Years of Unemployment Goes TikTok Viral
South African Man’s Emotional 1st Day at Work After 10 Years of Unemployment Goes TikTok Viral

by  Hilary Sekgota
  • A South African man's TikTok video of his first day at work after ten years of unemployment struck a chord
  • The uplifting footage resonated with many people, given South Africa's high unemployment rate
  • Many viewers congratulated the guy and praised him for staying strong during his financial struggles

A man took a moment to soak in his first day at a new job in TikTok video
A man shared a clip of him at his new workplace. Image: @user1952553347369
Source: TikTok

A South African man finally landed a job after a decade-long struggle with unemployment. He documented his first day at work to soak it all in.

TikTok video resonates with viewers

The guy @user1952553347369 shared the video on TikTok. His story resonated with many facing similar struggles in a country plagued by a high unemployment rate.

Mzansi moved by SA man's fresh start

Within two days, the clip got thousands of likes, shares, and views. Viewers attributed his achievement to divine intervention. They believe that everything happens for a reason, and this moment proves that God's timing is perfect.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi extends messages of support

A wave of heartfelt congratulations and words of encouragement flowed in the comments section.

See a few reactions below:

@Minkz325 said:

"I’m so happy for you. It feels like I’m the one who got the job. Congratulations!"

@natashabotes49 posted:

"I feel you, also struggled for 10 years after matric."

@Map_Mkhwanazi wrote:

"Nine years of unemployment. One day I'll testify."

@Jennilee stated:

"Enjoy every moment brother God always come through."

@user4072366111173 typed:

"I am cutting onions here, very happy for you."

@prettyk.ngcobo mentioned:

"God has perfect timing, never early, never late. It takes a little patience and it takes a lot of faith but it's worth the wait!"

@NozizweMbele added:

"Congrats brother."

@mrsrwk added:

"God's timing. Make the most of it and always remember what it took for you to get there. Appreciate it."

Woman shares video of multiple job rejections

In another article, Briefly News reported that a woman showed how God works in mysterious ways. She shared a TikTok video showing how many times she had been unsuccessful in her job hunting but finally got employed.

In the video, she shows emails from the companies she had applied to, rejecting her applications. At the end of the clip, she shows herself in a work outfit at her new workplace - finally, she got employed.

Source: Briefly News

