Rick Ross showed love to Focalistic during a live Instagram stream and called him a living legend

The American rapper sang Foca's praises and hinted that he wanted to visit South Africa

Mzansi gave President ya Straata his flowers and gushed over the sweet words from Rozay

Focalistic received praise and words of encouragement from Rick Ross. Images: focalistic, richforever

Focalistic received some kind and encouraging words from none other than Rick Ross. This after the Stay Schemin' rapper showed love to Nasty C during another live Instagram stream. Ross gave Foca his flowers and said he was immensely proud of him.

What did Rick Ross say about Focalistic?

Focalistic's popularity has stretched far beyond the borders of South Ah, and he now has fans in foreign countries.

Having recently joined Davido at the Nigerian singer's AWAY Festival, and rocking an Atlantan crowd with his Amapiano flavour, Foca has seemingly gained a fan in American rapper, Rick Ross.

In a recent live Instagram stream, President ya Straata welcomed Rozay, who couldn't stop singing his praises about his fantastic music:

"Focalistic, the living legend. I'm proud of you; you have touched the world. Before we go into your music and how you create classic records, I want people who haven't been to Africa to experience your vibe."

Rozay went on to ask which nightclub Focalistic would take him to should he touchdown in South Africa.

Briefly News previously reported that the rapper shot his shot at Nasty C to take him to his favourite nightclub, which begs the question of what Rozay could be up to.

Mzansi shows love to Focalistic

Netizens gave Foca his flowers, inspired by his impact on huge musicians:

South African rapper, Kid X praised Focalistic:

"Danko, Presidente! You've been gone!"

Mzansi Amapiano singer, Pabi Cooper gushed over her rumoured man:

"I know the GOAT!"

souldeep_012 said:

"That's why you inspire me."

yung_silly_coon joked:

"Rozay is a groovist!"

skaface_sa showed love to Foca:

"Dankie, my president."

gtech_2bit hyped Foca up:

"There’s only one President!"

