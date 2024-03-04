Nasty C had a chat with Rick Ross on Instagram Live, and left Mzansi in awe

The rappers discussed Nasty's influences in the rap game, to which he named several American rappers

Ross further hinted that he might pay Nasty a visit in Durban to turn up at the Bad Hair rapper's favourite club

Nasty C had a conversation with Rick Ross about his come-up and plans to invite him to Durban. Images: nasty_csa

Source: Instagram

Nasty C recently chatted with Rick Ross about the young rapper's come-up and influences. Nasty revealed to Ross that he grew up listening to the likes of Lil Wayne and T.I., and conducted a plan to have the "biggest boss" visit Durban.

Nasty C has conversation with Rick Ross

It's no secret that Nasty C has rubbed shoulders with some of the biggest stars in the music industry.

At just 27 years old, the rapper has not only seen success through his music, but he has also collaborated with some big names including Cassper Nyovest, Davido, A$AP Ferg, and most recently Wale for I Love It Here.

PAY ATTENTION: Watch the hottest celebrity stories on our YouTube channel 'Briefly TV'. Subscribe now!

So it was no surprise when the Endless hitmaker went on Instagram live with Rick Ross to chop it up about his come-up in the South African music industry.

Ross asked Nasty about his musical influences and the artists he drew inspiration from; Nasty responded by saying:

"It was always [Lil] Wayne, Chris Brown, Busta Rhymes, TIP, Eminem, the whole Slaughterhouse movement, you [Rick Ross], Meek, Wale, Tech N9ne."

Nasty went on to admire Luc Belaire Rare Rosé, which Rick Ross promotes, for spoiling him with bottles on his birthday. Ross revealed that he could take it to the top with a Belaire party for Nasty C in Durban, and Nasty said:

"I'm taking you straight to 47th Avenue; that has always been home for me."

Twitter (X) user MDN News shared a video of the rappers' conversation:

Mzansi reacts to Nasty C and Rick Ross' conversation

Netizens showed love to Nasty C, amazed at how far his career has taken him:

AgriGrowthBuzz said:

"He's playing in the big leagues now."

ivcortezzoffici wrote:

"Now, I don't wanna hear anyone comparing Nasty C to A-Reece. Have some respect."

MMohlola81667 hyped Nasty C up:

"We are proud of you as a country, my boy. Big ups!"

Nasty C pays tribute to mother and AKA

In more Nasty C updates, Briefly News shared online reactions to the rapper's birthday tribute to his late mom.

The Bad Hair rapper also remembered AKA, whose death anniversary fell on his mother's heavenly birthday.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News