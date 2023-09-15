Rapper Nasty C dropped his fourth studio album, I Love It Here , on Friday, 15 September 2023, on all streaming platforms

The Strings and Bling hitmaker's album received a positive response from South Africans on social media

The rapper recently hosted a special listening session for his family and media friends in Zwartkop

Nasty C's new album has topped the trend list, and peeps love it. Image: @nasty_csa

Rapper Nasty C deserves to be given his flowers. The SMA hitmaker has been the talk of town recently, with his fans eagerly awaiting his album.

Nasty C's album receives a positive response

The South African rapper has topped the trending list on the social media streets.

Nasty C recently dropped his fourth studio on Friday, 15 September 2023, but it is already trending.

The Juice Back hitmaker's fans shared their honest opinions about the I Love It Here album, which netizens on Twitter gave a thumbs-up.

Some social media users shared that Nasty C really understands he's fans and that he always gives when it comes to music:

@_ShaunKeyz wrote:

"Nasty C’s verses on these songs?? Dzamn, this man can rap fr."

@ThatgirlLee__ responded:

"This is how you give your fans an intro!!!! Cassper and Nasty C ate gewd!!"

@MzuraVanie said:

"Who pissed Nasty C? This album is well cooked."

@Couldbekeo said:

"Nasty C is so clear of these niggas y’all compare him to."

@Liind_i responded:

"Nasty C, you are real for this."

@ThatgirlLee__ wrote:

"Nasty C respects his fans. This is MUSIC."

@Mystic34598903 responded:

"Nasty C is the greatest rapper from Africa, and no one comes close."

@Cardin_ww said:

"Need y’all to catch this vibe real quick before you sleep. Nasty C is HIM."

Nasty C hosts an exclusive listening session

On Monday, 11 September, the rapper hosted a special and exclusive album listening session at Zwartkop Raceway in Pretoria for family and media friends.

The star also had Mercedes AMG driving academy lessons for them at the raceway.

Nasty C joins the Hey Neighbour Festival lineup

In a previous report, Briefly News wrote that Nasty C was recently enlisted in the star-studded Hey Neighbour event lineup to set the stage ablaze on the concert's opening day on 8 December.

The Hell Naw rapper is also gearing up to release his upcoming album on 15 September and embark on a tour with Cassper Nyovest, all in the same month.

