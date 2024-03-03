Cassper Nyovest was spotted on the highway driving his new car

The rapper recently added a Mercedes-Benz to his car collection and decided to take it out for a spin

Mzansi's reactions to the vehicle were mixed, where some netizens praised Mufasa while others threw shade

Fans spotted Cassper Nyovest on the highway driving his Mercedes-Benz. Images: Cassper Nyovest

Source: Facebook

Fans recently spotted Cassper Nyovest cruising in his new car on the highway. Having recently gifted himself a new Mercedes-Benz, the Tito Mboweni hitmaker took his new car out for a drive and had netizens' tongues wagging.

Cassper Nyovest drives his new car

Not so long ago, Cassper Nyovest bought himself a sleek Mercedes-Benz and showed it off to his fans and followers.

A humble born-again Christian, the rapper's car collection is anything but modest and includes some of the flashiest machines around.

His star-white big-body Benz is his latest addition, and the Doc Shebeleza hitmaker decided to take his new baby out for a spin and was spotted by some fans.

In a video posted by Twitter (X) user MDN News, Mufasa's new whip was spotted on the highway. The signature "Nyovest" registration plate is prominent in the rapper's fleet of cars:

Mzansi weighs in on Cassper's new ride

Netizens showed love to Cassper's Benz and praised the rapper's impressive work ethic:

Sandiso__N said:

"Cassper is actually living the dream, most SA rappers are still trying to achieve but they're still upcoming artists."

Luzukontsele1 posted:

"We can say whatever but truth of the matter is that this broer worked! A blueprint."

SdizoRSA wrote:

"Living a dream most rappers wish they could live."

uYosh_ praised Cassper:

"Rappers who feel they're better would kill to have what this man has."

Meanwhile, some netizens threw shade at Mufasa and his new car:

Davidzaga_ asked:

"When is he taking this rental back to its owners?"

ta_marah7 claimed:

"It's not his car."

codeofV said:

"He hired it!"

Dhladhla950602 wrote:

"This has nothing to do with jealousy, but this car is very ugly."

Source: Briefly News