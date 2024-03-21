Prince Kaybee recently showed off his toned body in a new selfie and had the ladies drooling

This after the DJ started his fasting and training journey, and is looking better than ever

Mzansi accused Kaybee of thirst-trapping, with some netizens asking about his rumoured romance with Unathi Nkayi

Prince Kaybee had Mzansi ladies losing their minds and morals over his latest photo. Images: princekaybee_sa

Source: Instagram

Prince Kaybee has returned to share some risqué photos with his followers. The Charlotte hitmaker never wastes an opportunity to flaunt his good looks, and Mzansi ladies can't get enough of it!

Prince Kaybee flaunts toned body

Our boy Prince Kaybee has become one of Mzansi ladies' favourite eye candy because of his good looks and toned body.

KaBillion often shares photos and videos of himself working out or just showing out and is always guaranteed to have ladies fawning over him while the gents ask him to tone it down.

In his latest social media post, Kaybee shared a mirror selfie flaunting his toned body and lean side profile just over a month since beginning his fasting and training regimen:

Mzansi weighs in on Prince Kaybee's photo

Mzansi ladies are weak in the knees and want a piece of Prince Kaybee after seeing his latest snap:

nicki_D_ was frustrated:

"I'm honestly trying to stay loyal to my crush, but I'm tempted."

MhayiseXolo said:

"Please don't get married. I'm waiting for my R350 so I can take you out for ice cream."

MissEpiphanyXO posted:

"I will block my entire family."

Meanwhile, Mzansi men begged Kaybee to tone it down, and some even asked about his rumoured fling, Unathi Nkayi:

Ntate_Daddy1 pleaded:

"Man, come on. You have money, you have a six-pack, and you're gifted. Give us a chance!"

khuthi25 said:

"After the bike ride with her."

kusta72_ asked:

"Where is Unathi?

Prince Kaybee announces new song

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Prince Kaybee's teaser for his upcoming song, Shuk Shuk.

KaBillion revealed the release date for his new song along with the feature and several snippets of what is now deemed an instant hit.

