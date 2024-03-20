Producer and DJ Prince Kaybee and his lady friend Unathi Nkayi raised many suspicions recently

This happened after Prince Kaybee shared a video of him and Nkayi on his motorbike going for a ride

Many netizens speculated on social media that they might be more than just friends

Prince Kaybe and Unathi Nkayi's video has people talking. Image: @princekaybee, @unathi.co

Source: Instagram

Once again, music DJ and producer Prince Kaybee made headlines once again after a video of him and his lady friend raised many eyebrows on social media.

Prince Kaybee rides with Unathi Nkayi on his bike

Social media is buzzing as the Charlotte hitmaker shared some content that left many netizens talking. Prince Kaybe shared a video of himself on his bike with media personality Unathi Nkayi on his Twitter (X) page and wrote:

"FULL CIRCLE, I love you my friend, thank you for yesterday."

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

Watch the video below:

Fans speculate there's more to their "friendship"

Shortly after Prince Kaybee shared the video on his timeline, many of his fans and followers speculated that there might be more happening than them just being friends. See some of their comments below:

@MbusoNkabz wrote:

"Sbwl to be the friend."

@Fortunate__ said:

"No helmet, nothing, just vibes."

@LeoCharles20326 commented:

"So after riding the bike you rode what? Where?"

@lavidaNOTA responded:

"She’s really into Bad Boys huh? Poor kids… Their mom is the industry super bike now!"

@DJ_MASIYA commented:

"Bayadlana laba."

@K_Gillion wrote:

"Zero protective gear, just vibes."

@ThulaniF_Langa commented:

"Female besties are up mos kulokhu."

@JonathanJ_2024 shared:

"She's "benefitting" and so is he."

@amos_masilela mentioned:

"Usumphushile we Kabelo ngiyakwazi phela wena awumoshi skhathi."

@Its_Lifestyle7 tweeted:

"Next time ask her to hold you with both arms around your waist. O sa tshaba, it's for her safety and yours."

DJ Prince Kaybee shows off a customised car

In a previous report, Briefly News caught online reactions to house music producer Prince Kaybee showing off his upgraded Mercedes-Benz AMG GTS Limited Edition worth over R7 Million.

The Charlotte hitmaker gave the publication insight into how much money he spent to customise his machine - and it was a lot!

Source: Briefly News