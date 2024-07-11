Rami Chuene seemingly criticised Zandile Khumalo for her response about the COVID-19 relief fund, highlighting the insensitivity of calling R20k "just" when many received far less or nothing

Chuene pointed out the disparity, noting people live on R350 a month, urging artists to be more considerate

Social media users echoed Chuene's sentiments, blasting Khumalo for her perceived arrogance and insensitivity

Actress Rami Chuene has seemingly fired shots at Zandile Khumalo after her post about receiving the COVID-19 relief fund from the Department of Arts and Culture. Zandie admitted that she had received money from the department, which was just R20k.

Rami Chuene has seemingly responded to Zandile Khumalo's post. Image: @zandie_khumalo_gumede and @ramichuene

Rami Chuene sends subtle message to Zandie Khumalo

Yoh! It looks like Zandile Khumalo rubbed up Mzansi the wrong way when she responded to being on the COVID-19 relief fund beneficiaries list. The singer noted that she applied for funding, just like all the other artists and received "just R20 000".

Taking to her X page, the Isono star seemingly fired back at the singer. Rami Chuene blasted Zandie for downplaying the money she received when she said she received just R20k when other people received as little as R350, and others didn't even benefit from the initiative. She tweeted:

"It’s not “just 20k”. We live amongst people who rely on R350 a month. To some of you 20k is little money, to someone else it’s everything. Read the room, guys. Really."

Mzansi blasts Zandile Khumalo for her response

Social media users also shared their thoughts on Zandile Khumalo's post. Many agreed that the singer was being insensitive.

@RevTPDips said:

"That R20k is someone's per annum."

@Sallystarseed wrote:

"20k is a lot, working or not. We are so used to be gaslight as a country that we doing the gaslighting. I know artists that starved during covid 20k would have sorted them."

@PrinceNyambose added:

"They will never read the room or humble themselves here."

@ThembaSindane10 wrote:

"Yohhh I was so annoyed, that girl is so arrogant."

