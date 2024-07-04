South African singer Rethabile Khumalo is out of danger and has been discharged from the hospital

A friend poisoned the Ntliyo Ntliyo hitmaker, and she has undergone three operations

Her fans are rejoicing after her recovery and are marvelling at her new gorgeous pictures

Singer Rethabile Khumalo is now recuperating at home after spending days at the hospital. Her mother, South African iconic singer Winnie Khumalo, had revealed that Rethabile was poisoned by a friend.

Rethabile Khumalo has shared new selfies after she was discharged from the hospital. Image: @rethabile_rsa

Rethabile discharged from hospital

The Ntliyo Ntliyo hitmaker is back and as beautiful as ever. Rethabile Khumalo was discharged from the hospital this week and shared stunning new photos.

The powerhouse has survived a devastating act of betrayal at the hands of a friend, and according to her mother, Winnie, she has undergone three operations.

She headed to a hair company, Hair Junction, and got a new wig installed, and she looked amazing.

"Our G is back, fam. Healthy and stronger. We thank the Lord! Isn’t she gorgeous?"

Fans amazed by Rethabile's looks

In the comments section, relieved fans are happy and are celebrating Retahbile's recovery.

Even her mother, Winnie, confirmed the news, "Thank you for your prayers, love and support @rethabile_rsa is back home."

Here's how Mzansi reacted:

blackreign123 said:

"Grateful for your recovery and return all praises to most high."

lonwalejoy hailed:

"Your beauty is breathtaking talent is on steroids. We need to hype you more sana."

vanessa.mkhwanazi shared:

"Welcome back hunny."

bridgetandlife lauded:

"Yoooh! You're back and looking healthier."

zofo_zee added:

"Yessss we thank God!"

phozisa advised:

"I need you to pray and ever cease. Ask God to guide you and protect you, please."

Mixed reactions to Shebeshxt recovery news

In related news from Briefly News, singer Shebeshxt has allegedly been discharged from the hospital following his car accident in Limpopo.

The rapper survived a horrific crash that sadly claimed the life of his nine-year-old daughter, Onthatile Chuene.

His fans are relieved and praying for Shebe's complete recovery, while others believe that the rapper needs to be punished for his violent tendencies.

