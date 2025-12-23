Anele Mdoda Hilariously Comments on a Post About Erika Kirk
- South African radio personality Anele Mdoda recently commented on a post about Charlie Kirk's wife, Erika Kirk
- Erika is the wife of the late right-wing activist, who was shot and killed while addressing a large crowd at Utah Valley University back in September 2025
- South Africans and fans of Mdoda responded to her comment about Erika on social media this week
Award-winning media personality Anele Mdoda recently responded to a post about Charlie Kirk's widow, Erika Kirk, on social media.
Mdoda, who recently returned from her honeymoon in Switzerland with her husband, Buzza James, left social media users in stitches with her comment.
Charlie Kirk's widow, who previously vowed to continue her husband's legacy, made headlines on Sunday, 21 December 2025, when she interviewed Nicki Minaj as a surprise guest at the right-wing organization’s annual AmericaFest.
Mdoda reacted to a post about Mrs Kirk on her X account on Monday, 22 December 2025.
"This woman is going to cost me my visa," said Mdoda with laughing emojis.
South Africans comment on Mdoda's reaction
@JongiNdlebe wrote:
"Are you ready to grieve? Andiniva eback," (I can't hear you at the back).
@4th_T said:
"Delete this one, too, please."
@Dineo70901953 responded:
"Joooo Anele, you don’t say! I have made peace with the fact that I will try again with the next administration."
@justthembi commented:
"Hold yourself. Sicela uzibambe wethu," (Hold it right there, please).
@ntauleng replied:
"Thola Anele..re tla bua ha re kgutla World Cup (Keep it together, Anele, we'll discuss this after the World Cup). Tjoo. Ntho e tje? (Such a big thing). Ke opa matsoho," (I am begging you).
@dontdorh said:
"Mind your business, wena."
@FredAngasisye responded:
"Lol, so ironic. Why would you want to go to a 'racist' country so much? Boycott it."
Social media users slam Nicki Minaj
According to The Cut, the award-winning US rapper Nicki Minaj is fully committing to her MAGA pivot. This comes after the musician's surprise appearance at a Turning Point USA event in Arizona, where she was interviewed by Charlie Kirk’s widow, Erika. In the interview, Minaj reportedly praised Donald Trump and J.D. Vance.
“I love both of them … When I hear them speak, I know that they’re one of us,” said the rapper.
Social media users and fans of the musician were, however, not impressed with the artist. X user @simisuckss wrote on Sunday, 21 December 2025:
"Watching Nicki Minaj destroy her legacy over an administration that won’t make it to 2029."
@PatriciaEguino replied:
"I forever canceled Nicki Minaj years ago when I found out she married a r**ist, and continues defending her brother, who is also a r**ist. Her turn to full-blown MAGA wasn’t very surprising."
