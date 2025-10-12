Businessman Elon Musk recently commented on comedian Trevor Noah's remarks about Charlie Kirk

Kirk was assassinated while addressing an audience at the campus of Utah Valley University on 10 September 2025

Social media users took to X over the weekend to comment on Noah's jokes and Musk's response

Elon Musk slams Trevor Noah's jokes about Charlie Kirk’s death. Images: TVBlogsByMlu, @America_First0 and @ElonMuskNews47

Source: Twitter

South African-born comedian Trevor Noah recently received criticism on social media for his comments about Charlie Kirk's recent passing.

Noah, who previously got dragged for keeping quiet about the "white genocide", received backlash from Elon Musk for his comments about Kirk.

The US-based billionaire, who recently dragged Julius Malema on social media, is unimpressed with Trevor Noah's jokes.

Social media user @TheChiefNerd shared a clip on X of Noah on Thursday, 9 October 2025, on stage.

In the clip, Noah says he wasn’t going to say anything about Charlie Kirk, but now he's tested.

"You can’t say there’s nothing funny about it. As a comedian, I’m sure there is something funny about it," adds Noah.

The award-winning comedian and TV host adds that Kirk was shot while defending guns.

"Do you understand how I’m not even writing that as a joke? As a human, you have to admit that it is an incongruous, funny thing that happens," he says.

South African-born businessman Elon Musk reacted to Noah's jokes about Charlie Kirk's death on his X account on Friday, 10 October 2025.

The billionaire businessman states on his X account that Noah hasn't realised he stopped being funny.

"The guy actually has talent, but needs to get the woke virus out of his brain," says Musk.

Social media users react to Noah's jokes about Kirk

@scdesignco said:

"I’ve never understood why he’s called a comedian. He isn’t funny at all."

@AmiriKing replied:

'I am a conservative Charlie Kirk supporter. Though I think Trevor is unfunny and this clip is eye-rolling at best, comedians bear the responsibility of breaking the ice around sensitive topics."

@aburk203 commented:

"I don't know who owes him a favor to keep him in Hollywood; he is one of the few people who is less talented and less funny than Stephen Colbert and Jimmy Kimmel."

@stianchrister reacted:

"As an appreciator and defender of stand-up comedy, I have to agree with him that there has to be something funny in there. The fact that Charlie Kirk was shot while discussing gun rights? Certainly ironic. But irony isn't always funny. I don't think laughs will be found in the murder itself—it was a grotesque and tragic event. Comedy might be found in the circumstances, hidden in the details."

Elon Musk comments on Trevor Noah's reaction to Charlie Kirk’s death. Images: TrevorNoah

Source: Instagram

Clip of Charlie Kirk not wanting to live in SA

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that Right-wing commentator Charlie Kirk stated in a resurfaced video why he wouldn't want to live in South Africa.

Charlie is known for his controversial stance on race, gender, religion, feminism, and family values.

His comments in the resurfaced video caused a division among social media users, with South Africans taking no offence to his view of the country.

Source: Briefly News