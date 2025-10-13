South African media personality Anele Mdoda recently reacted to Travis Scott's performances

The star stated that she came as a spectator and left as a fan of the American rapper

Many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions to Travis' concert

Anele Mdoda attended Travis Scott's event. Image: Slaven Vlasic and Oupa Bopape/Getty Images

American rapper and songwriter Travis Scott recently turned Mzansi upside down during his concert at the Maximus Circus tour, and the popular media personality Anele Mdoda couldn't help but rave about his performances on social media.

On Sunday, 12 October 2025, the 947 radio host excitedly shared how stunned she was regarding Travis Scott's performance at the FNB Stadium in Johannesburg on Saturday, 11 October 2025.

Despite being an hour late for his concert, Mdoda explained that she had only gone to the concert as a spectator but surprisingly left as a fan of the rapper. She also mentioned how Travis Scott's fans love him.

Anele shared her tweet just shortly after the rapper raved about the love he got from South Africans during his event.

"Dude. I’ve never experienced an audience like the one you had today. I came as a spectator, I left as a fan. My word, your fans dig the hell out of you, chap," she wrote.

SA reacts to Anele attending Travis Scott's concert

Many netizens were stunned to find out that Anele Mdoda attended the Butterfly Effect hitmaker's concert, which had her raving about the electrifying performances. Here's what they had to say below:

@SavageMW27 questioned:

"So this was better than Breezy's one?"

@zayyne_zee wrote:

"You have clearly never attended a Chris Brown concert. At least CB is respectful enough to start on time."

@MaudBites replied:

"I was on my feet the entire concert. It’s so electrifying! Please, when did he play Fein? Nah, I evaporated, wow."

@MotherHen___ mentioned:

"That's the true value of artists who put in the effort and performance at a concert. To make it a memorable experience and get new fans, this reminds me of @akaworldwide when he performed."

@FutureUncleBae commented:

"From the clips I saw, I don't think he was gonna survive. The lights, fire and those effects were too much for my liking."

@LadyFN responded:

"I just went to YouTube to check out this Fein song that was performed 6times, I’ve heard it in clips, didn’t know he was that popular. Yes ngimdala…"

@machalse shared:

"The fear of leaving this world without going to a Travis concert fuels my drive for success."

Travis Scott performed in South Africa. Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images for REFORM Alliance

Gayton McKenzie criticised for giving away free concert tickets

Briefly News previously reported that the Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture, Gayton McKenzie, can't catch a break. McKenzie and his deputy, Peace Mabe, are under fire after having offered free tickets online.

Days after beloved media personality Bonang Matheba dissected Gayton McKenzie’s rant defending his meeting with SHEIN, the Patriotic Alliance (PA) leader has found himself back in the spotlight after offering free tickets. In the video, McKenzie and Mabe could be seen holding a bunch of tickets. They shared how South Africans can win tickets to Travis Scott’s concert at FNB Stadium.

