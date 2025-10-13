Slik Talk Reacts to DJ Black Coffee and Enhle Mbali’s Divorce: “He Just Got Played by His Ex-wife”
- South African controversial YouTuber Slik Talk recently weighed in on Black Coffee and Enhle Mbali Mlotshwa's divorce
- The YouTuber blasted the popular DJ for being played by his ex-wife, and that he lost the respect he had for him
- Many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions to Slik Talk's rant
Yoh, it seems like Enhle Mbali Mlotshwa and DJ Black Coffee's divorce has ruffled many feathers on social media after the actress revealed that it was finalised and that she is now a free woman.
On Saturday, 11 October 2025, an online user @ThisIsColbert posted a video of the controversial YouTuber Slik Talk weighing in on the two stars' divorce, which has been messy previously after the former Rockville star demanded spousal support.
In his rant clip, Slik Talk mentioned how upset he was when he found out that the DJ allegedly got played by Enhle Mbali after she won her contest to get spousal support from her ex-husband and that the prenuptial contract Black Coffee had Enhle sign in 2017 was deemed invalid by the court.
He said:
"Black Coffee, the biggest DJ in SA, he just got played by his ex-wife, Enhle Mbali. I even have the article right here that talks about the verdict. Let me read it for you...Black Coffee, I had a lot of respect for you because of how you move as a DJ, your business ventures and everything. I will be honest with you, you have completely lost my respect because of this nonsense."
Watch the video below:
SA reacts to Slik Talk's rant about Enhle and Coffee's divorce
Shortly after the YouTuber's rant about the divorce finalisation of Enhle Mbali Mlotshwa and Black Coffee went viral on social media, many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions. Here's what they had to say below:
@NtsalubaColbert questioned:
"Why do we care, or are we going to get a share in Black Coffee's money?"
@SaneleS72798826 asked:
"But for real, what's wrong with what happened? I mean, she bore him sons and was a wife. I also never heard of her in a cheating scandal. What's the issue here?"
@JakeGeeche commented:
"Most people during the time black coffee married Mbali weren’t aware that customary marriage is by default community of property; they thought it was just a traditional wedding. Black Coffee is too lose also busy messing with any living thing."
@MkhululiPo15882 responded:
"This slick guy is gay, chasing views, and doesn't understand we live in a woman's world. Even if Black Coffee had proper documents, he would have lost because the justice system is a scam. Billionaires often lose their fortunes to their wives."
SA reacts to a video of DJ Black Coffee's plans after divorce
In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that South African artist DJ Black Coffee had social media talking when his old video of him discussing his divorce resurfaced.
The popular DJ has been trending on social media since his ex-wife, Enhle Mbali, announced that she's officially single.
