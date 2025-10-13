Isibaya actress Enhle Mbali Mlotshwa had social media talking over the weekend when she visited Swaziland

Mlotshwa surprised her fans on Friday, 10 October 2025, when she confirmed her divorce to DJ Black Coffee

South Africans took to the actress's Instagram post on Monday, 13 October 2025, to congratulate her

Actress Enhle Mbali Mlotshwa celebrates her divorce in Swaziland at the Swazi Polo. Images: EnhleMbali

Source: Getty Images

Actress Enhle Mbali Mlotshwa partied in Swaziland over the weekend after announcing her divorce to DJ Black Coffee on Friday, 10 October 2025.

The thespian recently surprised South Africans when she confirmed on her social media accounts that she's divorced.

Mlotshwa's ex-husband shared photos of his mom and girlfriend on Sunday, 12 October 2025, after his divorce finalisation.

Entertainment blogger Musa Khawula shared a video of the actress on his X account on Sunday, 12 October 2025.

In the video, the thespian says: "My name is Enhle Mbali, officially Mlotshwa, and I'm here tonight to enjoy Swazi at its best."

Mbali also revealed on her Instagram account on Monday, 13 October 2025, that she had an amazing time at the @swazi_polo.

"Thanks for inviting me to host and hosting me ever so elegantly. What an amazing day, what an amazing event, fit for an empress. Hair by @kelvintakudzwa6. He said: “Let me flower power you. I said I trust you, and boom.” Dressed by @essie_apparel #EmpressEnhle."

South Africans respond to Enhle Mbali's divorce

@ItisSamhere commented:

"Yeah, the public fight between Enhle Mbali and DJ Black Coffee will be competing with this one for the top spot in 2025🤓."

@officialjroveci reacted:

"If she continues to use him as her personality even after the settlement, we know who is the problem."

@BlackAn65843366 said:

"If the guy was useless, why did she fight for his money?"

thandotshaba99 replied:

"Why are you a million times hotter now?😂😂❤️❤️🔥🔥🔥."

mpumemanyathi wrote:

"You are spitting fire🔥 ❤️🔥."

_duk_a reacted:

"Our very own millionaire👏🙌."

peacefully_mams replied:

"Our chairperson for all our women's conference 😍🔥🔥."

deemugabe_ commented:

"50/50 with something you don’t even sweat for, and be proud of that."

2lynah said:

"Mina, I'm happy for what you did. You represented black women very well. Ngathi ngingaku lifter and run with you. You zipped the mouths of those who think black South African women deserve nothing. Sbonge the Empress."

@Goudystouts wrote:

"I'm so happy to see so many people, including you, on Enhle's side, chomi."

vushlywave responded:

"@enhlembali_, I remember very well that you have always spoken highly of the power of God, and now today in this generation you truly are a revelation of the craft of God. I love you 🤍. You’ve set a bargain in all women, in this life of the living. 👏😍❤️."

Enhle Mbali Mlotshwa parties in Swaziland after divorce announcement. Images: EnhleMbali

Source: Instagram

SA reacts to a video of DJ Black Coffee's plans after divorce

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that South African artist DJ Black Coffee had social media talking when his old video of him discussing his divorce resurfaced.

The popular DJ has been trending on social media since his ex-wife, Enhle Mbali, announced that she's officially single.

South Africans and fans of the award-winning musician took to social media to comment on his video.

Source: Briefly News