South African artist DJ Black Coffee had social media talking over the weekend when his old video of him discussing his divorce resurfaced

The popular DJ has been trending on social media since his ex-wife, Enhle Mbali, announced that she's officially single

South Africans and fans of the award-winning musician took to social media to comment on his video

DJ Black Coffee revealed his plans after divorcing Enhle Mbali in a video. Image: RealBlackCoffee

Multi-award-winning musician and music producer DJ Black Coffee previously opened up about life after divorcing the mother of his children, Enhle Mbali Mlotshwa.

The DJ trended on Friday, 10 October 2025, when his estranged wife confirmed the divorce finalisation on social media.

DJ Black Coffee also topped social media trends on Sunday, 12 October 2025, when he shared photos of his mom and girlfriend.

Social media user @zikamnyamane shared a video on his X account on Sunday, 12 October 2025, of the musician.

"Our legend DJ Black Coffee narrates what will happen post their divorce with Enhle,"🤧 he captioned the video.

In the clip, the Grammy-award-winning artist shares that the day his divorce is signed, he won't be celebrating in front of his mother.

"Remember, it's all the search, that's what it is. Searching for happiness, and in the end, I don't think we are gonna be able to find and define it," says the DJ.

South Africans respond to the musician's video

@ThaaBLaa replied:

"Fast forward to today, He is busy blocking people on Twitter."

@killwithm commented:

"Women celebrate because of the payout. They can deny it, but it is true."

@SocietyNews said:

"Why do people celebrate getting out of prison?"

@_Lembz wrote:

"Why do people celebrate divorce?"

@PortiaN3425 commented:

"He’s searching for happiness; the problem starts there. Kanti psychologist yakhe yenzani," (What is his psychologist showing him?)

@KabeloMohlah02 replied:

"My goat thinks we don't see him😭. He's avoiding the Madlanga Commission.😅😅"

@NdumoZindela wrote:

"A beautiful, loving wife she was, and a mother of his kids and his pride and joy. Celebrating their Love. ❤️💕. The sisterhood is so proud of her 👑. It’s a blessing for a black woman not to suffer. And why should she also not live in comfort? For her selfless sacrifices made. 🙏Thank you, Jesus🙌."

@NLG1987 responded:

"Well, as we speak, he's on holiday with his mother."

@_Lembz said:

"Why do people celebrate divorce?"

@somethingFRESCA reacted:

"Black coffee is about to file for bankruptcy. 🤫 She won't get the desired amount."

@wwwwwwwwords commented:

"Mbali definitely found her happiness yesterday."

