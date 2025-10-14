South African actress Khosi Ngema and her partner hosted a stunning baby shower

The Blood & Water star shared several pictures from her baby shower, which friends and family attended on social media

Many fans and industry colleagues flooded her comment section with their reactions to the pictures

South African actress Khosi Ngema has been making headlines on social media ever since she announced that they are expecting their first baby, and recently she shared a first glimpse of how her baby shower looked online.

On Monday, 13 October 2025, the Blood & Water actress, who got engaged in July 2025, excitedly shared on her Instagram page that she and her partner had hosted a baby shower attended by many of her close friends and family to celebrate the arrival of their unborn baby.

She posted several pictures of how the elegant celebration looked and captioned them:

"Blessed with the sweetest tribe🥹 THANK YOU beloved💛🐝Life is surreal lately🥹… Sending you all my love!"

See the pictures below:

Netizens react to Khosi's baby shower

Shortly after the actress shared pictures from her baby shower on social media, many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions. Here's what they had to say below:

r.u.v.a_h said:

"Not me busy zooming looking for Ama in the group picture."

yasminghadamian wrote:

"How absolutely beautiful! Love this so much for you, my darling. A lifetime of happiness and joy for you and your family x."

xx_soxx7 commented:

"This is a teenage pregnancy, Fikile Bhele, but big Congratulations to you, my fave actress."

deeeeeeeeeeeeemo responded:

"I don’t know/remember who these beautiful people are or how they ended up on my timeline, but I'm glad they did. Absolutely breathtaking. Skin’s glowing, y’all could be on the cover of a black love magazine."

thantsa.manare replied:

"You're just gonna be a gorgeous mommy 🥺🤭 I can't wait to see the little one."

alina_milanoo mentioned:

"You Guys are so cute together, and you are blessed to be surrounded by so many loved ones."

A look at celebs who were pregnant

In October 2025, the former Skeem Saam actor Oros Mampofu and his wife Bianca Carmichael revealed that they’re expecting their third baby.

actor Oros Mampofu and his wife Bianca Carmichael revealed that they’re expecting their third baby. In July 2025, the Limpopo-born musician Sho Majozi, whose real name is Maya Wegeri, hosted a baby shower for herself after she revealed that she was expecting.

Media personality Ntando Duma and her hubby, Una Rams, excitedly introduced their new bundle of joy in August 2025 after they tied the knot.

