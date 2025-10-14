South African dancer Bontle Modiselle flaunted her post-baby body in a series of Instagram photos and a video

Bontle and rapper husband Priddy Ugly recently welcomed a new addition to their growing family

The new mommy of two attended Travis Scott's Circus Maximus show at the FNB Stadium

Bontle Modiselle recently gave birth to her second baby. Image: Bontlemodiselle

Source: Instagram

Dancer and choreographer Bontle Modiselle is back outside, and she looks gorgeous. Bontle and her husband, Priddy Ugly, recently welcomed their second baby, a son.

On Instagram, Bontle posted a few photos and a video showing off her body after giving birth a few weeks ago.

She and the rapper are already parents to a five-year-old baby girl named Afrika, who was born a few weeks after their wedding in 2019. They went viral for their unique pregnancy announcement, with people arguing that it was cringe since it involved Afrika.

Bontle shows off post-baby bod

On Monday, 13 October 2025, Bontle posted Instagram content wearing a casual outfit which accommodated her current body. The actress attended Travis Scott's Circus Maximus concert at the FNB Stadium. She captioned the photo, “We back outside.”

Her husband also attended the concert despite hurting his leg. He and Bontle wore matching outfits. Check out his Instagram post captioned, "Pulled my hamstring rapping circles around them. Taking a break to recover - back to regular scheduled programming & game-running shortly. My amigos pulled me out of bed and carried me on their backs all the way to FNB Stadium courtesy of our good friends."

Mzansi gushed over Bontle's new photos

Below are some of the cute reactions online:

Refilwe Modiselle said:

"My gorgeous, gorgeous Yummy Mummy Sis Bestie. Look, you are hot like a heatorrrrrr."

Rumbae said:

"Please, shaya one dance there nyana. Welcome back."

Its Ledxi_m replied:

"Hey, ma’am. We miss BMDS. You look gorgeous, by the way."

Keitumetse asked:

"Who did you leave the little man with? You look hot."

Petro Princess stated:

"Did you even give birth because. Body is TEA!!!!"

Slee Chenge reacted:

"What kind of a mother of 2 am I, God. Look what you are doing for your faves."

Preshy Sunsets said:

"Thank you for the reminder of your GWOOOJAAAS face, but we didn’t forget - never will!"

Bontle Modiselle flaunted her post-baby body. Image: Oupa Bopape

Source: Getty Images

Priddy Ugly on being hijacked with Bontle

In a previous report from Briefly News, Priddy Ugly revealed how he and his wife, Bontle, were hijacked in 2015, on Youth Day, 16 June, in Kempton Park, Gauteng.

On DJ Fresh's podcast on 22 August 2025, he detailed a story of how several armed robbers stole his father's car.

"Bontle and I were driving and stopped at a garage in the area. A Golf 4 was parked in front of us, and before I knew it, four guys came out. I just remember covering Bontle and thought, 'Lord, this is where I'm gonna go'." He then revealed that shortly after arriving home that same night, the car was involved in an accident five minutes from his house and left at the scene.

Source: Briefly News