A video montage of Rachel and Siya Kolisi's wedding and other special moments resurfaced on the internet

The former couple announced that they were ending their marriage on 22 October, 2024, via an Instagram post

Social media users who viewed the footage expressed their emotions, stating how sad it was to see the duo's good times together

It has been almost a year since Rachel and Siya Kolisi announced that they would part ways as a couple. Images: Gallo Images / Getty Images, @siyakolisi / Instagram, Paul Harding / Getty Images

Unfortunately, for many Kolisi fans, the month of October marks the time when Springbok captain Siya Kolisi and philanthropist and businesswoman Rachel Kolisi announced their divorce. One social media user reminisced about the love lost and created an emotional video montage of memories from the former couple's wedding.

While Rachel and Siya shared an Instagram post about their split on 22 October, 2024, TikTok user @somuhl3 got ahead of themselves and posted the clip on 13 October, 2025, just a few days earlier. The video revealed snippets of the proposal, which took place in a helicopter between the clouds, their wedding day in 2016, and happy moments throughout their marriage.

How the Kolisis announced their divorce

As mentioned above, Rachel and Siya, who share two children, informed the public about their breakup on Instagram, in which a statement noted that the decision was mutual.

The statement further read:

"While our relationship as a couple is changing, we remain great friends and committed partners in raising our children with the same love and care they've always known."

Siya and Rachel Kolisi asked for the public's respect after announcing their divorce. Image: @rachelkolisi

South Africans get emotional over Kolisis

The viral video had hundreds of South African social media users wishing for the pair to be back together. Some people online also played the blame game, assuming that Siya was the cause of the couple's heartbreaking separation. It is important to note that the reasons for their split have not been confirmed by either party.

@thee.ndisii told the online community:

"If the Springboks lose the next World Cup, we know who to blame."

@damnnathi, who was a fan of the couple, sarcastically stated to the person who created the video:

"Thanks for retraumatising us."

@ntomb_fikile wrote in the comments:

"Being reminded of our parents' separation is cruel!"

@lethu.ngema added under the post:

"Sometimes things end, but it doesn't mean the love was never there."

@gracefully_givey shared in the comment section:

"Ey, you see, being a public figure... Imagine trying to heal and having to stumble upon a video of you and the person you're trying to heal from. I'd be so triggered."

@justsomegirlbruh said to the public:

"I'm hoping that neither Rachel nor Siya sees this because, yoh, this would shatter my mood."

Watch the montage in the TikTok video below:

