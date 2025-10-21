ZCC Interracial Couple Singing Along to Church Hymn in TikTok Video Fascinates South Africa
- A man and a woman went viral for wearing part of their church uniform and lip-syncing to a song in a video
- People had a lot to say about the video of the ZCC couple having a praise and worship session
- The video got people's attention because of the white South African who showed that he is a part of the ZCC
A man and woman became viral TikTok sensations because of their place in the ZCC. The husband and wife were singing along to a gospel song together and caught people's attention on social media.
The TikTok video of the two ZCC interracial couples received thousands of likes from people on social media. Many people commented on the video, speculating about their church membership.
In a video posted on TikTok by @aucamps man and woman were wearing ZCC badges. They were singing along to a hymn, and their lip sync impressed viewers. People were especially fascinated because one of the ZCC members was a white South African. The ZCC is considered an African apostolic church, and most of its members are of African descent.
South Africa gushes over ZCC couple
Online users had questions about the members of the ZCC in the video. Many thought that the pair wore their badges on the wrong side, but it was a mirrored clip. Watch the video of the viral ZCC husband and wife below:
luckyaugustinus cheered for the married couple:
"Very, very beautiful couple 😍 keep up, guys, keep going forward, many will learn from you guys. God is great."
Nobubele Mbakaza was also moved by the love birds:
"I love this couple sooo much, let the will of God be done."
Phiri Eputswa was delighted:
"Proud of you, mama, the land is back 👏"
thulzkhumz complimented the woman's husband:
"Yohhh sesi you have your own superman 🥰"
pearl was in awe of the interracial couple:
"Ijoh, first time I see a white person in the ZCC."
Tsholofelo♾️ch was full of jokes:
"Just when I thought I had seen it all, then bam 💥 lekhowa la warra 🤧"
Ngwana Lovey ♥️🥰 imagined how they got together:
"😫😫😫Ba itse if you want me to join my church, I just can't prove it."
mapre gushed over the woman:
"My favourite couple..You guys inspire me so much."
Nobubele Mbakaza cheered for the husband and wife:
Source: Briefly News
Rutendo Masasi (Weekend Entertainment and Human Interest editor) Rue Masasi is a Human Interest and Entertainment writer at Briefly News who graduated with a BA (Hons) in English from Rhodes University in 2018. Rue also has 3 years of experience in journalism and over four years of experience as an online ESL teacher. She has also passed a set of trainings by Google News Initiative. You can reach her via email: rutendo.masasi@briefly.co.za