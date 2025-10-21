A man got into trouble with a traffic officer, and he stayed positive in a hilarious TikTok video

South Africans were in stitches after seeing the way the man tried to get out of a ticket that a female police officer was writing him

People cracked jokes about the funny interaction the man had with a free-spirited traffic officer

A TikTok video of a man interacting with a policewoman received lots of attention on social media. The pair had a wholesome interaction, even though the man was being issued a ticket.

The video of the man doing the most to avoid a ticket from the police officer received thousands of likes. People commented on the video, and they were in stitches over his attempt to charm the female traffic officer.

In a TikTok video by @itheechosenone7, a man stood outside his car next to a traffic officer who was writing him a ticket. In an attempt to butter her up, he started singing a song, implying that she should simply let the matter go. The policewoman responded by singing back to him that she could not simply let him get away with his traffic offence. She beautifully belted out the words in a rhythm similar to the song he was singing.

South Africa applauds SAPS officer

People were full of jokes about how the traffic officer was doing her job while staying light-hearted. Many showered the policewoman with compliments on her singing voice. Watch the video of the man serenading the police officer and read people's hilarious comments:

Bruce said:

"Thank you, guys, that's how we must respect our police when we are wrong, thank you."

Lethabos gushed:

"Thank you, for loving us as traffic officers 🙌🏽you are one of those motorists who are making our job very easy🥹🫡"





MÄT•GLM® liked the traffic officer:

"I like her approach- enforce discipline without being angry, especially with a complying person."





Mrs_D applauded the SAOS officer:

"Hidden talent from the traffic officer 😂"

Edwin Masina agreed:

"She has a beautiful voice."



Kim Jong Phori cheered:

"The lady should consider singing👌"

CEBO MASEKO appreciated the friendly officer:

"Emelika ngabe usufile. (In America, you'd be dead.)"



Mma Ramathopa was touched:

"It was supposed to be like this, always, not humiliating each other. respect ke boss



GuguMakhebesi commented:

"l like her, where can I find her?, want her to give me a ticket 😂"

