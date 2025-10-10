Oros Mampofu and his wife, Bianca Carmichael, revealed that they’re expecting their third baby

The couple shared a hilarious announcement on social media that had followers laughing out loud

Fans and peers congratulated Oros and Bianca and looked forward to another adorable bundle of joy

South African actor Oros Mampofu and his wife, Bianca Carmichael, are expecting their third child.

The pair recently shot a hilarious announcement on Bianca's Instagram page, officially sharing the news with their followers, who were hysterical with laughter.

The video, posted on 26 September 2025, sees the actor with his daughters Aaarya and Azaria, and his wife, whom he insists is pregnant despite her denial.

Standing her ground, Bianca offers to take a pregnancy test to prove to her husband that what he sees is merely weight gain, not another baby.

"We've decided to do a live pregnancy test because someone here is lying. He has the test in his hand, and we're about to find out who is the crazy one, and it's obviously not me because I know my body!"

Oros then shares the results from the Clearblue test, proving not only that Bianca was with child, but also that she was three weeks pregnant.

Reacting to the results, she stands up to reveal a baby bump, clear as day, and asks, "How?" while her husband and kids all facepalm.

The pair joins more celebs who've used lighthearted skits to announce their pregnancies, abandoning the more formal approach. Stars like Priddy Ugly and Bontle Modiselle left fans in stitches with their comedic twist, and it's clear that many more people will soon adopt the trend.

Oros and Bianca's announcement sent chuckles across social media, receiving over 900 messages and 44,000 likes from supporters and fellow celebrities who commented and congratulated them.

Watch Oros and Bianca's pregnancy announcement below:

Mzansi reacts to Oros and Bianca's announcement

Fans and peers had a good laugh and congratulated the couple on their pregnancy. Read their comments below:

Singer Simz Ngema reacted:

"Friend, I thought you and I were done. Congratulations, guys!"

Actress Rorisang Mohapi already knew:

"You know what? I lowkey knew that you’ll pull this stunt at the end. Congratulations, mama."

Choreographer Bontle Modiselle wrote:

"I’m SCREAMING!!!!! Congratulations, family. I love this so much for you guys."

mrs_roundym joked:

"I feel like they’re all gaslighting you. This is just a little weight, honestly."

king_cootso was curious:

"Everyone already has their twin. I wonder who number three is going to look like."

gabisilet joked:

"Test again, he programmed that one!"

rosemary_zimu joked:

"You're not pregnant, my sister, he must give you the money!"

