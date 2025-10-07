Slee Ndlovu dropped a bombshell on social media after seemingly coming out as married

The former Real Housewives of Durban star posted a touching yet mysterious message dedicated to her boyfriend, Archie Masebe, and signed it as his wife

Supporters flooded social media with praise for the lovely couple and congratulated them on their nuptials

Reality TV star Slee Ndlovu hinted at being married to her boyfriend, Archie Masebe. Images: slee_thebosslady, archiemasebe

Is Slee Ndlovu from The Real Housewives of Durban married? That's what everyone is talking about!

The former reality TV star and businesswoman's latest Instagram post on 6 October 2025 has social media buzzing after seemingly coming out married.

Slee, who is famous for being part of the Housewives franchise, has been dating her boyfriend Archie Masebe for some time. Both have openly displayed their affection for one another on their pages.

Her latest post, however, sparked curiosity, as Slee boasted about being Masebe's wife:

"My biggest flex is being your wife… @archiemasebe."

Slee expressed her gratitude and love for her man, whom she says represents an answered prayer and the realisation of a lifelong dream she has had. She emphasised that their relationship is a peaceful, loving home rooted in faith and that the journey was worth the wait.

She signed off the letter with "Your Wife, Mrs Masebe," highlighting not only the step they've taken in their relationship but also the pride she takes in being his wife.

Slee Ndlovu referred to herself as her boyfriend Archie Masebe's wife, seemingly announcing their marriage. Image: archiemasebe

Masebe is a Sales Director at JCDecaux South Africa and a former Strategic Advisor to the Minister of Public Service and Administration. And with a wealth of experience in communication, he highlighted the positive impact Slee has had on his life with an equally touching message:

"You are the reason I smile every day. Thank you for all your love and for making me feel like the luckiest person in the world. I love loving you."

The post comes days after Slee celebrated her 43rd birthday on 2 October, leaving many to believe that Masebe may have popped the question.

See Slee Ndlovu's post below:

Social media reacts to Slee Ndlovu's post

Fans and followers were moved by Slee's message and sent heartfelt congratulations to her and her "husband". Read their messages below:

maryportia said:

"I’ve never been so happy for a stranger!! Congratulations to you both, and many blessings."

tshedimaboe wrote:

"Ooooh, Slee, may God bless this union. You two are made for each other. Love is beautiful."

chloe_tshoma_ka_khumalo was happy:

"I've never rooted for a stranger to win like I do for you, and I'm so happy for you, sis. Love always wins. I don't know you from a bar of soap, but I'm so happy for you, and may God bless your union."

Online users celebrated Slee Ndlovu's marriage and the love she has experienced. Image: archiemasebe

geemaj1 showed love to Slee Ndlovu:

"This! I love this for you, @slee_thebosslady. You are such a sweet soul, and God rewarded you with someone who matches your aura."

kellyloeto added:

"Congratulations and best wishes to you. May God bless your union."

brunettemak cheered:

"Hear me when I say this makes me so happy! Congratulations, Slee, you deserve this love."

The messages show that fans view the union not just as an event to congratulate, but as a beautiful, deserved triumph for Slee, and they are emotionally invested in her happiness.

