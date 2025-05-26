Slee Ndlovu's man is absolutely smitten and has been quite expressive about his admiration for her

Her mysterious partner gushed over his lady in a sweet post, and she didn't hold back either

South Africans are loving the gorgeous couple's lovey-dovey content, saying they looked great together

Slee Ndlovu’s man showed her off on social media. Images: slee_thebosslady

Since officially going public with her new relationship, Slee Ndlovu's mystery man has been loving her loudly in every post he shares.

Slee Ndlovu's partner gushes over her

Former Real Housewives of Durban star, Slee Ndlovu's name has been on everybody's lips since she shared photos with her new man.

The reality TV star, real name Slindile Wendy Ndlovu, finally went public about her relationship with Archie Masebe on 31 March 2025, and since then, the pair has never failed to express their love and admiration for one another.

Taking to his Instagram page, Masebe shared a sweet post dedicated to his love and spoke highly of her.

Archie Masebe spoke highly of his partner, Slee Ndlovu. Image: archiemasebe

A Sales Director at JCDecaux South Africa and former Strategic Advisor to the Minister of Public Service and Administration, Masebe has a wealth of experience in advertising and communication, and has found a muse in Slee:

"The only thing irrevocably mine in this world is the love, appreciation and awe I feel for this person. You are the most impressive woman I know."

Like clockwork, Slee was ready to pour her heart out and tell the whole world how grateful she is for her man:

"I'm so thankful for you. Thank you for coming into my life, for making me smile, for making me laugh and for making me happy. I'm thankful that the universe sent you, and I'm thankful that you found me. I love you endlessly."

South Africans rave over Slee Ndlovu's relationship

Mzansi is absolutely obsessed with Slee and her man, and flooded his comments section gushing over their relationship:

millicentfumene said:

"Enkosi, bhuti, for bringing so much love and smiles to our sister. She definitely deserves it all."

nyakallo30 wrote:

"Love is a beautiful thing, especially when the one you love, loves you back a million times more."

laddyrawch gushed over Slee Ndlovu:

"@slee_thebosslady is a gorgeous woman, hle, and when she smiles, haibo!"

Slee Ndlovu's new relationship received approval from her online supporters. Image: slee_thebosslady

mrs_muhle posted:

"When a man loves a woman."

noksmaxulu added:

"Nginithandaaaan, ukhonze lapho kumkhwenyana wethu, @nkosimahlangu."

siyamazi shot his shot:

"I am patiently waiting for my invite, Mpinchi, in December."

mozelli_mantra_fashion_couture responded:

"This is so beautiful."

Slee Ndlovu throws shade at RHOD

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared Slee Ndlovu's revelations about her time on The Real Housewives of Durban cast and why she wouldn't go back.

Slee opened up about the working conditions on the show, neglecting her other business and how opting out was the only decision that made sense to her personally and professionally:

"I was better off financially before joining the show. I got to a point where I felt it was not worth it, I was worse off than when I started."

