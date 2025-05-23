Uyanda Hlangabezo has announced the tragic passing of his beloved grandmother

The former Big Brother Mzansi star shared the news in an official statement on his social media pages

Hlangabezo also clarified that it was his maternal grandmother who had passed, and not the one most fans know

Uyanda Hlangabezo's grandmother has passed away. Image: uyanda_hlangabezo

Uyanda Hlangabezo's family is currently facing a difficult period in their lives after his grandmother sadly passed away.

Uyanda Hlangabezo's gogo dies

Former Big Brother Mzansi star, Uyanda Hlangabezo, and his family are going through difficulties after the tragic loss of their grandmother.

The reality TV star shared a formal statement on his Instagram page, confirming the news, describing his gogo as the "heart of his family":

"It is with deep sadness that I share the passing of my beloved grandmother. She was the heart of our family - a source of wisdom, strength, and unconditional love. Her presence was a guiding light in my life, and her legacy will continue to inspire me every day.

Uyanda Hlangabezo announced his granny's tragic passing. Image: uyanda_hlangabezo

In a follow-up statement, the TV presenter also said that his maternal grandmother is the one who had passed and not "uGogo we country," presumably from his father's side.

Uyanda Hlangabezo confirmed that "uGogo we country" isn't the one who has died. Image: uyanda_hlangabezo

Uyanda Hlangabezo shows off his immaculate fashion sense

Following his stint on Big Brother Mzansi, Uyanda Hlangabezo has been keeping his supporters in the loop on his moves, and many have come to admire his fashion sense.

The 24-year-old teacher finished as runner-up in the competition to KwaZulu-Natal native, Sweet Guluva, who managed to walk away with the R2M prize.

Hlangabezo can style a casual and formal look with ease, focusing on tailored cuts, timeless looks and minimal accessories.

Briefly News shared reactions from his social media followers who have come to love Uyanda's sense of style and couldn't get enough of how effortlessly he put his clothes together:

Boitumelo_chauke17 said:

“I swear my teachers never looked this good, I want to go back to school now. Clean gent.

Marblemotswagole wrote:

“All the best, you are doing well, son. It is good to go back to work for sustainability."

Minahcele1 posted:

“Sponono reporting for duty, looking like this, wow.”

No.ma3618 hyped Uyanda up:

“Swagg ✅ Glow✅ Energy ✅ Uyanda Hlangabezo, sir."

Lisapakatwana added:

“A clean pedagogical practitioner.”

Although he didn't get the R2M prize, the Eastern Cape teacher was gifted a brand new Volkswagen Tiguan from a dealership in Port Elizabeth.

Uyanda Hlangabezo released a statement after his grandmother died. Image: Uyanda Hlangabezo

DJ Tira and Sweet Guluva rock matching outfits

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Sweet Guluva and DJ Tira wearing matching outfits.

The two entertainers are gearing up for the Durban July and shot some cool content for the anticipated festivities, and fans couldn't wait to see all that they came up with:

ProudZuluWoman said:

"For those that don't know: Durban July - Runway outfits vibe! Whatever the theme is this year. Lovely, khuphuka SweeTira."

ZeehStar wrote:

"Wow, this is so beautiful. I can't wait for Sweet Guluva's Durban July fit."

