'Big Brother Mzansi' runner-up Uyanda Hlangabezo turned heads on social media after impressing fans with his swag

Despite falling short of the R2 million prize on the hit reality show, Hlangabezo has become popular among local fans

Local netizens reacted on social media to show admiration for Hlangabezo, saying they were impressed with the 24-year-old

Following his success with Big Brother Mzansi, Uyanda Hlangabezo impressed local fans with his swag on social media.

The 24-year-old Hlangabezo turned heads with his fashion sense on Instagram after falling short of the R2 million prize on the popular reality show.

Uyanda Hlangabezo has gained several fans after 'Big Brother Mzansi'. Image: uyanda_hlangabezo.

Source: Instagram

Hlangabezo earned admiration from Mzansi fans after finishing as runner-up to KwaZulu Natal native Sweet Guluva and was gifted a brand-new Volkswagen Tiguan.

Uyanda Hlangabezo is a fan favourite

Hlangabezo caught fan's eyes on his Instagram account:

Local fans were impressed with his swag on social media after showing off his eye-catching style on his Instagram account.

After he gained popularity on the show, Hlangabezo enjoyed wild celebrations upon his homecoming as he continues to bask in fame.

In addition to the new car, Hlangabezo’s fans have also amassed an impressive donation of over R300 000, while they aim to raise close to R2 million for the teacher.

See images of Hlangabezo's homecoming on his Instagram account:

Hlangabezo is basking in Big Brother Mzansi fame

While Hlangbezo continues to bask in the show’s fame, show winner Sweet Guluva has been booked to appear at several events across Mzansi.

The show’s winner is also making headlines through his relationship with fellow contestant Ashely Ogle while Kabelo Sejojo is pursuing a music career.

All five finalists have also been selected as the new brand ambassadors for Mzansi Magic after the show received a record amount of votes.

Uyanda Hlangabezo has a large fanbase in South African after 'Big Brother Mzansi'. Image: uyanda_hlangabezo.

Source: Instagram

Fans admire Hlangabezo

Local netizens reacted on social media to say they were impressed with Hlangabezo’s swag, with some saying they wish to have him as their teacher.

Lisapakatwana said Uyunda is a good teacher:

“A clean pedagogical practitioner.”

No.ma3618 is a fan:

“Swagg✅Glow✅Energy ✅Uyanda Hlangabezo sir👌🔥♥️💕.”

Boitumelo_chauke17 is impressed:

“I swear my teachers never looked this good, I want to go back to school now😂😂. Clean gent👌 🔥🔥🔥🔥.”

Siwemayeza loves the swag:

“Fashionista ♥️❤️🥰😍🔥🔥🤌.”

Que_madubela admires Hlangabezo:

“You never disappoint 👏👏❤️❤️.”

Paulinestudy respects Uyunda:

“Uyanda our Baby Steeze.”

Samukelisiwe.ndlovu.395 showed admiration:

“You Alone🔥🔥🔥🔥 Duty calls Badger🙌.”

Marblemotswagole backs Hlangabezo:

“All the best you are doing well son.it is good to go back to work for sustainability 👏👏❤️❤️❤️.”

Nesethu245 hopes for the best:

“Sir Uyanda Clean guy❤️❤️🔥🔥.”

Minahcele1 said Hlangebezo is making waves:

“Sponono reporting for duty looking like this wow.”

