Big Brother Mzansi winner Sweet Guluva is growing his brand after landing a sponsorship deal with local label Konkhe Kuhamba Kahle Clothing.

Since winning the popular reality TV show and bagging the R2 million prize, the 23-year-old, real name Akhonamathemba Mbele, has become popular among South African fans.

Sweet Guluva earned praise after partnering up with local brand Konkhe Kuhamba Kahle Clothing.

Before bagging the clothing sponsorship, Guluva got a major boost to his brand after he was gifted a Hyundai Staria, worth a reported R1.2 million.

Sweet Guluva is becoming a Mzansi icon

Guluva's deal was confirmed in the tweet below:

While Guluva’s brand continues to grow, the reality TV star also enjoyed a warm welcome from fans during his KwaZulu-Natal homecoming.

Guluva has also been named the new brand ambassador for Mzansi Magic, while his bookings for social events have hit an all-time high.

During the show, Guluva also caught the attention of fans after starting a relationship with fellow contestant Ashley Ogle, and their bond was reaffirmed after a reported brief break.

Guluva celebrated getting a new car on his Instagram account:

Guluva joins up with a growing clothing brand

Since its inception into the local market, Konkhe Kuhamba Kahle Clothing has become one of the most sought-after brands in South Africa.

The locally produced brand offers t-shirts, golf shirts, and sneakers, while it has been endorsed by several local celebrities.

Guluva’s success after winning R2 million continues to reach new heights, while fellow contestant Kabelo Sejojo is pursuing a music career.

Sweet Guluva, the winner of 'Big Brother Mzansi', has gained fans across South Africa.

Fans admire Guluva’s style

Local netizens reacted on social media, saying they love Guluva’s style and also praised the local clothing brand as one of the best in South Africa.

Nhlanhl66253041 loves the brand:

“#KonkheKuhambakahleClothing, the coolest clothing brand in SA.”

Simatimandze is impressed:

“Nice one #konkhekuhambakahleclothing.”

Celi2942 loves Guluva’s style:

“Too clean. SWEET GULUVA, THE ACTOR, TALENTED SWEET GULUVA.”

KateMabize57795 is a fan:

“Looking woooooooow as usual, bhuti.”

Mpumeh5508 is an admirer:

“SWEET GULUVA, what a clean, clean gent.”

IdgiusAlpha said Guluva would be a good ambassador:

“Sweet Guluva coming through clean as always! The style is unmatched, and the drip is next level. If you’re not rocking that #KonkheKuhambaKahleClothing, are you even out here? Let’s keep it moving with the freshest looks and pure energy.”

Nonkuh198555 backs Guluva:

“Always clean and neat. SWEET GULUVA, THE BRAND.”

Willboi240769 thanked the brand:

“Thank you so much for dressing up our young king. It's all love from us SGs.”

Nomvelo_thusi kept it simple:

“Dope.”

Sweet Guluva starts online dance trend

As reported by Briefly News, Big Brother Mzansi winner Sweet Guluva started an online dance trend during his KwaZulu-Natal homecoming.

The 23-year-old has become popular among South African fans after winning R2 million in the fifth season of the popular reality TV show.

