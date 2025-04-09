Ashley Ogle and Sweet Guluva's relationship faced a brief setback after Ashley unfollowed him on Instagram, sparking breakup rumours

However, Ashley followed Sweet Guluva again, confirming they had worked through their issues, which delighted their fans

Social media reactions were mixed, with some fans supporting their reunion, while others questioned the significance of social media actions on relationships

Ashley Ogle and Sweet Guluva's relationship might have hit a rocky bump, but it seems they ironed their differences out and are back together. Fans shared mixed reactions after Ashley followed her man back after unfollowing him on Instagram.

'Big Brother Mzansi' star Ashley Ogle has followed her boyfriend, Sweet Guluva, on Instagram.

Source: UGC

Ashley and Sweet Guluva's relationship in the spotlight

Big Brother Mzansi viewers are invested in Sweet Guluva and Ashley Ogle's relationship. The two who met on the popular reality show Big Brother Mzansi Season 5 have grown to become one of Mzansi's favourite couples.

Social media users started suspecting that there was trouble in paradise after Ashley revealed that she wouldn't be attending Sweet Guluva's homecoming event. Eagle-eyed social media users also pointed out that Ashley had unfollowed Sweet Guluva on social media. Rumours of the popular couple's break-up started swirling up on social media as fans continued putting two and two together.

However, a user with the handle @Im_GuguN recently revealed that Ashley had followed Sweet Guluva again on Instagram. The post threw jabs at naysayers who had celebrated Sweet and Ash's break-up. The post read:

"Yall were too busy fighting to even realize that she followed him again.....we are back baby, not like we even left but we are baaaaaccckkkkk💃💃💃💃 #SweetAshley."

Fans react to Sweet Guluva and Ashley's rekindled romance

Social media was ablaze with heartfelt messages from fans who celebrated the star's love. Many wished the couple well and hoped they would get married, as Ashley speculated in a previous interview. The star who was evicted first from the reality show revealed that she was planning to tie the knot with Sweet Guluva, real name Akhonamathemba Mbele, after the show.

Here are some reactions from fans:

@TepuL15501 said:

"Ash is just like any other girl. We delete our partners' numbers on silly fights sometimes, but in her case, she needs to mature and not chase clout because too many people are involved. They are celebrities."

@osman_marc84731 commented:

"One thing I don't understand is why people make it such a big deal? Does following end and following on social media define one's relationship? Will that make any difference in the love we have toward each other? A Confused Lover of Love."

@KhadarHannah wrote:

"Yes, so happy for this 👏 💃💃💃💃💃"

@Nandie_Ket04 added:

"They must continue, we are here for them📍Team privacy in the building."

Ashley Ogle and Sweet Guluva's love is making headlines again on social media.

Source: Instagram

Ashley Ogle's fans gift her almost R1 million

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that former Big Brother Mzansi housemate Ashley Ogle’s fans aren’t letting her premature eviction get in the way of her getting a cash prize. The Season 5 fan-favourite launched a GoFundMe campaign to help her get on her feet following her surprise eviction.

Ashley Ogle is well on her way to becoming a millionaire after her official GoFundMe campaign raised a jaw-dropping R808,603 thanks to donations from her fans all around the world. The campaign’s target is to raise R887,000.

