Former Big Brother Mzansi contestant Ashley Ogle shocked fans by revealing that she has received death threats

The model and social media influencer was a popular contestant on the reality TV show and has started a relationship with the show’s winner, Sweet Guluva

Local netizens reacted on social media, saying they were surprised by the death threats and questioned why people would react that way

Model Ashley Ogle shocked her loyal followers by revealing that she has been receiving death threats since her appearance on Big Brother Mzansi.

Despite missing out on the finals, the 26-year-old Ogle was a popular member of the house and has earned admiration from fans all over Mzansi.

'Big Brother Mzansi' star Ashley Ogle showed she is not afraid from the death threats she got from fans. Image: Ashleyogle98.

Source: Instagram

Ogle also gained attention from local fans after starting a relationship with season five winner Sweet Guluva, after the pair started vibing on the show.

Ashley Ogle reveals death threats

Ogle answers fans questions in the video below:

During an Instagram live video, Ogle answered fans’ questions before sending a defiant message to the people who sent her death threats.

Ogle said:

“I have been getting death threats, but I would like to see you try because only God can kill me. I would like to see that happen. Do you see the worry in my eye? It's not happening.”

During the video, Ogle also spoke about her GoFundMe account, which has reportedly reached a whopping R1 million from fans around the world.

Ogle has attracted a broad fanbase across Mzansi with posts on her Instagram account:

Ogle and Sweet Guluva’s relationship impresses local fans

Despite Guluva confirming the couple was in a relationship, there were questions raised after Ogle unfollowed the Big Brother winner on social media.

Ogle also said she would not attend Guluva’s homecoming; however, during the celebration, their relationship was once again confirmed on social media, much to the delight of local fans.

While Ogle has garnered a massive fanbase, the 26-year-old missed out on becoming a Mzansi Magic brand ambassador, with the top five finalists of the show getting the nod.

'Big Brother Mzansi' star Ashley Ogle is a fan favourite among the South African public. Image: Ashleyogle98.

Source: Instagram

Fans are shocked by death threats

Local netizens reacted on social media, saying they were shocked by Ogle’s revelation about the death threats and questioned why some people would go to such extreme lengths.

Vivilaka is curious:

“One can just wonder what has been going on behind the scenes.”

Sammy158149091 is shocked:

“It is shocking, as for death threats.”

Eunammmm wants to know something:

“I wanna know the people she was talking about.”

Beatric42067772 is amazed:

“Death threats! People are dangerous out here.”

Plady2398 asked questions:

“Death threats? ‘Cause of what? Are people mad?”

