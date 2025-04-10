Mzansi director Mandla N recently celebrated his 45th birthday on Wednesday, 9 April 2025, with a stunning party attended by his close friends

Successful South African director Mandla N celebrated his 45th birthday on Wednesday, 9 April 2025, with a stunning party that amazed local fans.

The Mzansi filmmaker spent the day with those close to him, including his girlfriend, Melissa Nayimuli, who works as a producer.

Producer Melissa Nayimuli celebrated director Mandla N's 45th brithday. Image: Mandla_n.

Images of the lavish party spread envy across local netizens as Nayimuli also sent a heartfelt message to Mandla (real surname Ngcongwane).

Mandla N celebrates 45th birthday

Watch moments from Mandla's birthday in the video below:

According to her Instagram account, Nayimuli sent a heartfelt message to the man she has been in a relationship with since January 2024.

Nayimuli posted:

“Nobody embodies the meaning of their name more than you do. You are strong, resilient, and capable of achieving anything you put your mind to. But what stands out the most is your humility and the generosity you share with the world. Cheers to another year of making memories, laughing way too much, and being the best team ever. I love you endlessly.”

Mandla N showed off his VIP tickets for the Durban Music Fest on his Instagram account:

Mandla N has massive plans for Mzansi’s film industry

The director has enjoyed great success in South Africa after playing a vital role in productions such as The Black Door, Lockdown, and City Ses’La.

Mandla has made his mark in television and film, while his ambition includes creating the biggest studio in Africa.

The 45-year-old has also worked outside of South Africa, having taken part in projects in England and the United States, along with several local productions.

South African couple Melissa Nayimuli and Mandla N both work in the Mzansi film industry. Image: Melissanayimuli and Mandla_n.

Fans wish Mandla a happy birthday

Local netizens reacted on social media, saying they wished to have been part of the party while they admired the relationship between Mandla and Nayimuli.

Zandi_vaveki admires the relationship:

“@melissanayimuli You’ve really brought out the best in him. He’s glowing, grounded, and clearly walking in his power.”

Entrepreneur Lisamadibe enjoyed the party:

“Beautifully executed. So lovely meeting you.”

Laid_by_zethu loved the celebration:

“What a beautiful celebration for a beautiful soul.”

Lebofisher missed out:

“Omg, what a party!!!! So much FOMO.”

Nomps_sabaoth is a fan of Mandla:

“Tjo, Mandla has matured like fine wine.”

Mandla N celebrates 25 years in the Mzansi film industry

As reported by Briefly News, director Mandla N celebrated 25 years in the South African film industry in January 2023, marking a successful career.

The director has been credited with several television and film productions while he also endured a public divorce with actress Tumi Masemola.

