Global site navigation

Mandla N Gets Showered with Love During Stunning 45th Birthday Celebrations
Celebrities

Mandla N Gets Showered with Love During Stunning 45th Birthday Celebrations

by  Junior Bester 3 min read
  • Mzansi director Mandla N recently celebrated his 45th birthday on Wednesday, 9 April 2025, with a stunning party attended by his close friends
  • The director celebrated the day with those close to him, including his producer girlfriend, Melissa Nayimuli, who sent him a heartfelt message
  • Local netizens reacted on social media, saying they loved seeing the images from the party, with some expressing a wish to have been part of the celebration

PAY ATTENTION: Share Your Story on Briefly TV Life. Become Our Next Guest. Apply Now!

Successful South African director Mandla N celebrated his 45th birthday on Wednesday, 9 April 2025, with a stunning party that amazed local fans.

The Mzansi filmmaker spent the day with those close to him, including his girlfriend, Melissa Nayimuli, who works as a producer.

Melissa Nayimuli celebrated her boyfriend Mandla N's 45th brithday.
Producer Melissa Nayimuli celebrated director Mandla N's 45th brithday. Image: Mandla_n.
Source: Instagram

Images of the lavish party spread envy across local netizens as Nayimuli also sent a heartfelt message to Mandla (real surname Ngcongwane).

Mandla N celebrates 45th birthday

Watch moments from Mandla's birthday in the video below:

Read also

Priddy Ugly Sparks Mixed Reactions With Cryptic Tweet on Black Family Structure

PAY ATTENTION: stay informed and follow us on Google News!

According to her Instagram account, Nayimuli sent a heartfelt message to the man she has been in a relationship with since January 2024.

Nayimuli posted:

“Nobody embodies the meaning of their name more than you do. You are strong, resilient, and capable of achieving anything you put your mind to. But what stands out the most is your humility and the generosity you share with the world. Cheers to another year of making memories, laughing way too much, and being the best team ever. I love you endlessly.”

Mandla N showed off his VIP tickets for the Durban Music Fest on his Instagram account:

Mandla N has massive plans for Mzansi’s film industry

The director has enjoyed great success in South Africa after playing a vital role in productions such as The Black Door, Lockdown, and City Ses’La.

Read also

"Dankie grootman": Legendary Lucas Radebe pops off in dance video with kids, SA stans family man

Mandla has made his mark in television and film, while his ambition includes creating the biggest studio in Africa.

The 45-year-old has also worked outside of South Africa, having taken part in projects in England and the United States, along with several local productions.

South African couple Melissa Nayimuli and Mandla N enjoy a close relationship.
South African couple Melissa Nayimuli and Mandla N both work in the Mzansi film industry. Image: Melissanayimuli and Mandla_n.
Source: Instagram

Fans wish Mandla a happy birthday

Local netizens reacted on social media, saying they wished to have been part of the party while they admired the relationship between Mandla and Nayimuli.

Zandi_vaveki admires the relationship:

“@melissanayimuli You’ve really brought out the best in him. He’s glowing, grounded, and clearly walking in his power.”

Entrepreneur Lisamadibe enjoyed the party:

“Beautifully executed. So lovely meeting you.”

Laid_by_zethu loved the celebration:

“What a beautiful celebration for a beautiful soul.”

Lebofisher missed out:

“Omg, what a party!!!! So much FOMO.”

Nomps_sabaoth is a fan of Mandla:

“Tjo, Mandla has matured like fine wine.”

Mandla N celebrates 25 years in the Mzansi film industry

Read also

"The rainbow nation": High school war cry meets Kanye’s ‘All of the Lights’, SA loves the vibes

As reported by Briefly News, director Mandla N celebrated 25 years in the South African film industry in January 2023, marking a successful career.

The director has been credited with several television and film productions while he also endured a public divorce with actress Tumi Masemola.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Source: Briefly News

Authors:
Junior Bester avatar

Junior Bester (Sports Editor) Junior Bester is the current Entertainment (Sports) Writer at Briefly News. He achieved a ND:Journalism at the Cape Peninsula University of Technology in 2012. He worked for Independent Newspapers from 2011 till 2022 covering news, sport, business and entertainment for titles such as Weekend Argus, Cape Argus, Daily Voice and Northern News. Junior passed a set of trainings by Google News Initiative. He joined Briefly News in 2024. You can reach him at junior.bester@briefly.co.za

Tags:
Hot: