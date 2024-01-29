Mandla N has reportedly found love with Melissa Nayimuli, a former Miss SA top five finalist, after his public divorce from Tumi Masemola

The couple has been openly dating since late last year and has been seen attending events together, displaying their affection

Mandla N celebrated Melissa's birthday on his Instagram, hinting at their three-year relationship and looking forward to more years together

Mandla N is now dating Melissa Nayimuli after divorcing Tumi Masemola. Image: @mandla_n, @melissanayimuli and masemola_za

Mandla N dating again after his divorce

Top South African film producer and Black Brain Pictures shareholder Mandla N is back in the dating space again after parting ways with his wife Tumi Masemola.

According to ZiMoja, Mandla N is head over heels in love with Miss SA top five finalist Melissa Nayimuli. A source close to the couple revealed that the lovebirds have been openly dating since late last year.

Mandla and Melissa have allegedly been attending events together and showering each other with love since making their romance official. The source said:

"Maybe they started dating some time ago, but they have been openly dating not hiding since November. They are such a cute and happy couple. They were holding hands at the SAFTAs in 2023."

Mandla N posts Melissa's pics on Instagram

The film producer celebrated the love of his life's birthday with sweet pictures and a caption on his Instagram page. He hinted that they have been together for three years. The caption read:

"Happy Birthday to this amazing woman. The past three years have been nothing but a bliss. Here’s to many more. "

