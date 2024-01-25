Joel Booysen reportedly opened up about the rumours that he's dating Nadia Nakai

The Cape Town nightclub owner is said to have shot down the allegations, saying he and Bragga were just friends

Meanwhile, netizens encouraged Nadia to move on with her life from her relationship with AKA

Nightclub owner Joel Booysen reportedly shot down the claims that he's dating Nadia Nakai. Images: Facebook/ Joel Booysen and Instagram/ nadianakai

Source: UGC

A Cape Town nightclub owner named Joel Booysen has reportedly denied the allegations that he is dating Nadia Nakai. This comes after the rapper shared a video of them together that fuelled the rumour mill. However, Booysen insists that Bragga is like a sister to him and that the rumours are untrue.

Nadia Nakai's alleged boyfriend addresses dating claims

In light of the steamy dating rumours sparked by a single video, Nadia Nakai's alleged new boo, Joel Booysen, is said to have broken his silence on the rumours.

The Cape Town entrepreneur allegedly shot down the claims on his private Instagram page, stating that he and Bragga were more like siblings.

PAY ATTENTION: Watch the hottest celebrity stories on our YouTube channel 'Briefly TV'. Subscribe now!

Moreover, the Sneaker Cartel owner insisted that he was good friends with AKA and was already in a relationship:

“AKA and I were friends, and he was a great person. I am in a relationship, and Nadia and I are just friends.

She took that video with no bad intentions, but people added their own stories. We are like brother and sister; nothing more."

This followed Nadia and her friend, Eva Modika's stunt with their rich Congolese friend that left netizens' tongues wagging.

Mzansi reacts to Nadia Nakai dating rumours

Netizens couldn't be bothered that Nadia was seeing someone else. In fact, many encouraged the Back In hitmaker to move on and start dating again:

Michael Kubheka said:

"Good for her. Life goes on."

Lieketseng Keke Moalosi argued:

"It's not like she was married or anything. She has to move on at one point."

Rosemary Makwe defended Nadia:

"It's not like she's cheating on anyone, so if she's dating then good for her."

Siiyabulela Mondiile wasn't interested:

"Even if she dates Jesus, who cares?"

Mapule Malatji wrote:

"It's fine. Kiernan did not marry her."

Jabulani BlackJacket Khambule posted:

"Who cares? She is human after all."

Otshepeng Tshepi Martins responded:

"Let her move on, guys, it's her life after all. Plus, she and Kienan were not married."

Nadia Nakai teases AKA tribute single

In more Nadia Nakai updates, Briefly News shared online reactions to the rapper's preview for her tribute song to her late boyfriend, AKA.

Never Leave features Cape Town singer, KashCPT and is expected to arrive in time for Kiernan's heavenly birthday.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News