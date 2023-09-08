Nadia Nakai has activated Bragga mode and going back to what she has been known for, her music

She uploaded a teaser of her new music video for her new song Back In , shot in Zanzibar, on her social media accounts

Her circle of friends and online fans applauded her comeback and sang her craft some praises

Nadia Nakai has dropped the 'Back In' single and music video after almost seven months of grieving. Images: @nadianakai

Rapper Nadia Nakai released the music video of her first studio song after the passing of her superstar boyfriend, AKA.

Nadia Nakai releases teaser for Back In on Instagram

The musician, also known as Bragga, announced a music video for her new song, Back In, on her Instagram account with a teaser video.

The clip was taken in Zanzibar, Tanzania and has AKA references, like his necklace around her neck. The song has sound backings using his voice.

She captioned the post with details of the song:

"I CAME TO CONQUER. BACK IN MUSIC VIDEO OUT ON YOUTUBE NOW‼️"

Watch the teaser here:

Netizens congratulate Nadia Nakai on Back In

Social media users gave the Imma Boss star a high-five for getting back on track after seven months of grieving. These are some of the reviews the song received:

@justkiingza was glad to have her back:

"This is the Bragga I know! Let’s get back to that trap!

@prodigee_265 said:

Super mega sliding with the backings. LL Bhova."

@anubiseagle agreed:

"The AKA adlib touch, wow... A tribute indeed."

@mooisbeautybar commented:

"It’s AKA’s necklace for me mumu… He got you always… All the best."

@t3rrytempo_zw celebrated:

"The Queen is back to take over."

@queenbbahle hyped her:

"I don't know how many times I watched this video I’m in love. This girl is on fire."

@author_lorrainen was hooked:

"I love this one already girrrrrl"

Nadia Nakai roasted for twerking in AKA tribute

In another Briefly News story on Bragga, the rapper was blasted for twerking in a tribute post dedicated to AKA while her bits were showing mid-dance.

Netizens dragged her, saying the dead should be respected. Moreover, the rapper was told it was time to let up the mourning process and leave it to his family.

