Nadia Nakai shared a preview of her tribute song dedicated to AKA

Never Leave is expected to drop just days ahead of the late rapper's heavenly birthday

The snippet stirred some diverse opinions from Mzansi

Nadia Nakai plans to release her tribute song, 'Never Leave' for AKA's birthday. Images: nadianakai

Source: Instagram

Nadia Nakai is ready to talk about AKA in the best way she knows how: through her music. The Naaa Meaan rapper announced that she would be releasing a tribute single, Never Leave, dedicated to her late boyfriend in honour of his birthday.

Nadia Nakai previews AKA tribute song

Nadia Nakai recently poured her heart out in a song paying tribute to AKA.

Toward the end of his life, the couple shared a passionate love for one another, where Nadia said she felt as though she was healing her man from his past trauma.

Now, having experienced her own trauma from AKA's tragic passing, Nadia uses music as her way of finding healing and connecting with him.

In a short snippet shared on her Instagram page, Bragga revealed Never Leave, her tribute single dedicated to AKA set for release just before his birthday. The song features Cape Town singer, KashCpt and is expected to drop on 26 January 2024:

"Never Leave. Tribute Single Ft @kashcpt. I Miss You. Happy Heavenly Birthday (28 January 2024)."

Mzansi reacts to Nadia Nakai's snippet

Judging by the snippet, netizens have already given Never Leave a huge thumbs-down:

ivcortezzoffici wasn't having it:

"After the disrespect she brought to AKA, she can keep it."

LukheleMelvin said:

"She must let our brother rest with dignity."

Lupmoonstone posted:

"She's using AKA's fan base."

Zoxo71071795 was curious:

"If she’s mourning, why is she in these streets? Can she not make an earning in another way?"

Meanwhile, Nadia's fans showed her love and look forward to hearing her new song:

South African actress, Pearl Thusi said:

"So proud of you, mama."

Mzansi media personality, Khanyi Mbau was excited:

"Now this I wanna hear!"

Local radio personality, Ayanda MVP couldn't wait:

"I can’t wait to hear this one!"

petmulovhedzi wrote:

"These lyrics are making me emotional."

Details revealed for AKA's art and merchandise exhibition

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared the details behind AKA's upcoming art and merchandise exhibition to celebrate his birthday weekend.

According to his team, the rapper's fans will get to experience more of him in the coming months and years, as they hope to preserve his legacy:

"The main inspiration comes from celebrating Kiernan on his birthday weekend and to pay tribute to his legacy."

