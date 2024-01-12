The Kiernan Forbes Foundation is getting ready for a memorable event at the rapper's art and merchandise exhibition

AKA's team has been working tirelessly to ensure that the Composure hitmaker's birthday is one to remember

Briefly News spoke to Universal Music Group about its plans to preserve the Supa Mega's legacy

Universal Music Group hopes to pay tribute to AKA's legacy through meaningful partnerships and his upcoming art and merchandise exhibition. Images: akaworldwide

As fans gear up to celebrate AKA's life at his upcoming art and merchandise exhibition, some still find it hard to believe that the rapper is no more. Hoping to keep his legacy alive, AKA's team told Briefly News their plans for the showcase as well as officially launching the Kiernan Forbes Foundation.

Preserving AKA's legacy with art and merchandise exhibition

UMG told Briefly News that preserving AKA's legacy has been one of their main goals. The anticipated showcase will take place on "di molti talented" rapper's birthday weekend and is expected to be special.

"The main inspiration comes from celebrating Kiernan on his birthday weekend and to pay tribute to his legacy."

"There are plans to take this concept to other cities and areas. Further details will be announced through official channels once there is confirmation on any future events."

Kiernan Forbes Foundation launch

The world-leading music company hopes to officially launch AKA's Kiernan Forbes Foundation, where they touched on their plans for the institution:

"We want to publicly announce the Kiernan Forbes Foundation and its mission to make meaningful contributions to society, especially to those in the music and art world."

Kicking off Bravado partnership

Having recently partnered with Bravado, a music merchandising company, UMG hopes to build a mutually beneficial relationship and collaborate on a series of AKA merch.

"In kicking off the partnership with Bravado, the music merchandise company, AKA merch will be rolled out through various projects and retailers in the coming months and years."

Majorsteez pays tribute to AKA in music video

In an earlier report, Briefly News caught online reactions to Majorsteez' latest music video for their AKA-assisted song, Smooth Operator.

The visuals paid tribute to the Supa Mega's past music videos, from Run Jozi to Sim Dope, and fans were moved by the creative direction:

lollinative4706 said:

"What a dope tribute! These boys are lit with the content."

