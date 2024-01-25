Media personality Boity Thulo has penned a loving birthday message to her grandmother, Lelo, on her special day

The TV presenter and rapper went penned the message on Instagram, saying she is her angel on earth

Boity posted three pictures of Lelo and a funny video and left her Instagram followers chuckling

Boity Thulo lauded her grandmother Lelo and said some kind words in celebration of her birthday. Image: @boity

Media personality Boity Thulo was in a celebratory mode as her grandmother Lelo turned a year older.

Boity praises her granny

Taking to Instagram, the TV presenter and rapper penned a loving note to Lelo in celebration of her birthday. Boity said Lelo is her angel on earth and is her favourite person.

Boity posted two pictures of her and Lelo and another of her alone. Her post was topped off with a funny video of a young boy singing Happy Birthday to his grandmother but refusing to kiss her. The video left her Instagram followers chuckling.

"Happy Birthday to my absolute favourite person in the entire world. My angel on earth. I love you with every ounce of my being, Lelo. May God grant you all the peace your heart desires. We thank God for choosing us to be blessed with a mama and grandma like you. You’re truly one of a kind."

Mzansi gushes over Boity and her mom's beauty

Taking to the comments, many of her followers noted how they look the same.

kebafentse7 said:

"Happy birthday to Gogo. It's the last slide for me. Did I not laugh."

katlehopotlo noted:

"Lol gogo has my childhood name."

mbendeniathini said:

"Happy birthday, gogo. Thank you for raising the inspirational woman we know today as Boity. The last slide, guys please."

sithi_pancake added:

"Beautiful beyond words and more."

bruceybld said:

"Hip Hip Hooray Lelo. May God bless you today and always."

