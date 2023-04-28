South African media personality and rapper Boitumelo “Boity” Thulo's 33rd birthday has been widely celebrated on social media

Boity Thulo's 33rd birthday is celebrated by fans and celebrities. Images: @boity

Source: Instagram

South African media personality and rapper Boitumelo “Boity” Thulo has turned 33, and her birthday has been widely celebrated on social media.

Boity Thulo celebrates turning 33 with electrifying pictures

Fans and celebrities alike have been sharing their well-wishes for the star. Thulo shared images from a recent birthday photoshoot on social media, expressing her gratitude for God’s mercy and kindness.

Taking to Twitter, Boity wrote:

"HAPPY BIRTHDAY, QUEEN B! Glory be the Most high God!!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️"

Loyal fans of the rapper wished her well on her special day

Her heartfelt message has resonated with many, and the outpouring of love on her special day is a testament to the impact she has had on the entertainment industry and her fans.

@YOUNGPRINCERSA said:

"Happy birthday to you mommy ❤️❤️❤️❤️ I love you."

@Lnugelo_n said:

"Happy birthday cutie, to more life & more blessings ❤️"

@Xole_25 said:

"Happy birthday BoityKopa kuku?"

@Smaknificent said:

"HBD babydoll"

@Lee_vhuwani said:

"Happy birthday to you Boitumelo o gole o gole... Love you"

@Malleke1 said:

"Happy birthday Boitumelo have a blast day"

@FMphafe said:

"Happy birthday hun ogole ogole stay beautiful and blessed"

@De_Cortez said:

"Happy birthday, Boity "

Bujy Bikwa denies assaulting Boity Thulo in recent interview on Nkululeko n Cultr: "I never hit anyone"

In related article, Briefly News reported on Bujy denying that he assualted Boity.

Radio personality Sthembinkosi Bujy Bikwa has denied assaulting musician and television personality Boity Thulo. Speaking to YouTuber Nkuleleko Nkewu on the Nkululeko n Cultr podcast, Bujy addressed the incident.

The two media stars were embroiled in a heated discussion almost two years ago that quickly went south. Bujy allegedly tossed a bottle of alcohol at Boity, injuring her. The former Yfm radio DJ was subsequently arrested and later released on bail.

