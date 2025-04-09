Priddy Ugly Sparks Mixed Reactions With Cryptic Tweet on Black Family Structure
- South African rapper Priddy Ugly sent a cryptic tweet about family, which received mixed reactions from the public
- The award-winning rapper and his wife, Bontle Modiselle, recently announced the arrival of their second child, and the 33-year-old went online to speak about the structure of black families
- Local netizens reacted on social media with mixed responses, with some agreeing with the rapper, while others questioned why he addressed the issue
Following the announcement of his second child, South African rapper Priddy Ugly sent a cryptic tweet about issues affecting black families.
The 33-year-old hitmaker backed his own family in a tweet addressing criticism, yet he did not directly respond to a specific comment about the issue.
Priddy and his wife, Bontle Modiselle, impressed local fans with their creative announcement of a second child while continuing to be loving parents to their five-year-old, Afrika.
Priddy Ugly addresses the black family structure
Read Priddy's tweet on his X profile:
According to his tweet, Priddy addressed suspected backlash while he recently took time off from the public eye to focus on his family life.
Priddy tweeted:
“Seeing a young black family grow and blossom, witnessing their relationship stand the test of time - especially in an era where many fail - should bring a little joy to your heart. If you can’t find beauty in that, look inward. God be with you.”
Watch Priddy and Bontle's pregnancy announcement in the video below:
Priddy and Bontle continue to impress Mzansi fans
After the couple announced the expected arrival of their second child, they continued to provide updates to their growing fanbase.
While Priddy has taken time away from the music scene, he recently celebrated three million streams of his hit single Ntja’ka.
Bontle, on the other hand, recently shared maternity pictures alongside her daughter, which drew admiration from local fans who wished the dancer the best of luck during her pregnancy.
Fans are divided about Priddy’s tweet
Local netizens reacted on social media with mixed responses with some saying the tweet was unnecessary while others agreed with the Mzansi rapper.
Tmba_l2thu made an acquisition:
“He is addressing Mac G indirectly.”
TRSTN_XO is confused:
“Why are so many people getting angry when this is true?”
Zaddy_Swag supports Priddy:
“My dawg.”
Unofficialmxsh criticised the rapper:
“No man, your execution of that announcement was cringe. Nobody was criticising the black family structure, you perverted a beautiful moment by involving your daughter. Allow yourself to be teachable my G. You don't always have to be a victim.”
MrtnRnm agrees:
“Appreciated! Many are just fertile for no purpose!”
South Africa supports Bontle Modiselle and Priddy Ugly’s relationship
As reported by Briefly News, South African music lovers responded positively to Priddy Ugly and Bontle Modiselle’s marriage after they shared a loving social media post.
The couple who have been together for nearly two decades have a five-year-old daughter, Afrika, and recently announced the arrival of their second child.
