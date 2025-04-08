A young man was captured at a local groove, standing on a raised spot and holding up a placard in support of little Cwecwe

The clip was shared on TikTok by the establishment, showing groovers looking at the young man while dancing

Social media users showered the man with praise, saying that people should not stay silent until the seven-year-old receives justice

A local guy reminded clubgoers that we were still fighting for little Cwecwe's justice while at groove. Image: @kwax_cornerindulgence

The whole country has been deeply concerned by the slow progress of the Cwecwe case, whose innocence was allegedly stolen by an adult at her former school. A man attending the groove made sure people remembered the fight that had united the entire country in seeking justice for Cwecwe.

The man's video was shared by TikTok user @kwax_cornerindulgence and gained massive views, likes, and comments from social media users who were proud of him.

The groovist seeks justice for Cwecwe

In the clip, the young man is visibly standing in a higher position, as if on something, and in the middle of a crowd of groovers dancing to an Amapiano jam while holding a cardboard sign that reads 'Justice4Cwecwe,' reminding others that the fight is far from over.

The crowd keeps glancing at him and his cardboard, which he moves to show people in different corners while dancing and enjoying their drinks at the same time.

Watch the TikTok video below:

SA reacts to the man's gesture

The clip attracted a flood of comments from social media users, who were impressed by the young man's gesture. Many thanked him for continuing to spread the message, calling him a true advocate for women's and children's rights.

Some suggested that people spread the message wherever they were, saying that way, officials would be forced to move faster. Others blamed the government, calling for the youth to choose wisely when voting next.

Night club goers watched as a man stood for justice in the crowded place. Image: Hiraman

User @mbulelokhumazi shared:

"Activism has no bounds tavern, campus or on the streets."

User @Enthle added:

"Let's stop voting for ANC because we will be fooled until."

User @Sweetness Mguye commented:

"And the ladies are sad yhooo kuningi (it's a lot). Salute to you brother🙏."

User @Iamkay said:

"Good, we are committed to this and we will get justice."

User @Macenas shared:

"@Macenas: National shutdown 8th April. Check out @Lindi🇿🇦🇨🇦 for information about locations in your province."

User @kenray Gumede added:

"This is so thoughtful, sweet and caring thank you 🥰🥰."

3 Briefly News articles about Cwecwe's case

A local spiritual coach shared her views on the Cwecwe case, claiming that it wad controlled by certain people to bring the whole country on its knees and harvest from our energies.

A lawyer shared that she was willing to assist Cwecwe's mother with a civil case claim against all the departments that failed her when she first reported the incident.

Cwecwe's mom shared that she was willing to sell her two cars and house and start afresh, just to get justice for her daughter after her innocence was stolen.

