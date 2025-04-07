Skeem Saam star Clement Maosa recently showed off his sleek red Ferrari, but this time, it caused a stir online

A video posted by a social media user sparked a debate about the salaries actors are paid and questioned how he could afford the car

This comes after a string of incidences where actors go to social media for financial help when they hit a rough patch

'Skeem Saam' actor Clement Maosa caused a stir with his red Ferrari.

Source: Instagram

Talented Skeem Saam star Clement Maosa is the owner of a flashy Ferrari that has got tongues wagging on social media.

Clement's Ferrari ignites debate

The actor was a topic of discussion when peeps debated about the acting industry and the alleged low pay after he appeared to be living a worry-free life. The star who plays the role of Zamokuhle Seakamela showed off his sleek red Ferrari.

In an X video posted by @BokamosoMC, Clement is seen driving the pricey vehicle as he approaches a traffic stop.

"I thought y'all said, 'Acting doesn't pay," the user asked. This ignited a debate on whether the actor could even afford the car. Clement is a multi-faceted actor who also dabbles in MCing work and music. He also has a business that he runs.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi add their opinion on Clement's luxurious car

This debate comes after a few celebrities, especially those who are in the acting business often complained about the pay and royalties. Some, like Roderick Jaftha, even hit hard times, and they had to ask for Mzansi to help.

The latest case was that of veteran actress Nandi Nyembe, who spoke harshly about the realities of the acting industry after saying she is barely surviving.

Minister Gayton McKenzie had to step in by donating R20,000 to the actress, who is in a wheelchair.

Here are some of the reactions online:

@DonaldMakhasan said:

"The industry pays. Until they don't get a gig for six months, and they start posting Capitec cards here refusing to eat cabbage and tamatie."

@shaz___mrgued on his behalf:

"But guys, Clement is also an MC, singer and he even owns a farm."

@kagiesure said:

"I am pretty sure his Ferrari costs around R450K because he can insert a cassette in it."

@Kabelo_Fab1 asked:

"This bro has been living big since. He gotta share his secrets with other actors."

@SagewaseSouthAh suggested:

"Acting in South Africa does not pay,=. Diversifying your portfolio is what does!"

@incontroZA exclaimed:

"No man, Skeem Saam pays big money. How is this guy driving a Ferrari?"

@beast_modefl3x shared:

"As long as he won't be asking our kids for donations in 10 years."

