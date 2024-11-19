The South African Sports, Arts and Culture Minister Gayton McKenzie came through for a struggling actor

Former Generations star Roderick Jaftha pleaded with people to help him put food on the table and help him with rent

McKenzie, through his department made a payment of R5000 to Jaftha, who has since landed an acting gig

Minister Gayton Mckenzie donated money to struggling actor Roderick Jaftha. Image: @roderickjaftha on Instagram/ Gordon Arons via Getty Images

Minister Gayton McKenzie allegedly donates to Jaftha

The Sports, Arts and Culture Minister Gayton McKenzie heeded the call from former Generations actor Roderick Jaftha and made a donation to him.

The actor lamented his financial struggles, saying he once lived off handouts from family members.

Now, it has been revealed that the department allegedly donated R5000 to Roderick. The figures were obtained from a letter and it stipulates that the payment was made on 9 November 2024.

Roderick reached out for donations

ZiMoja had previously reported that Jaftha struggled to pay rent for the one-bedroom apartment he and his family share.

"I don't even have food for my kids today, so I'm trying to run around. I am struggling to pay rent. I have small kids, and two of them are still at school," the publication quoted him.

Jaftha opened up about his struggles to land roles because of the language barrier. He is an Afrikaans and English-speaking person, so this limits his opportunities to land gigs.

"Since I only speak Afrikaans and English, it is hard for me to get those roles. I have been getting gigs, but nothing significant."

There was a light at the end of the tunnel for the actor, though, as he bagged a role in an Afrikaans production. When the media contacted him, he confirmed the news, but he could not speak much about it.

