South African hip hop rapper Nadia Nakai made headlines with a recent photo of herself

The news and gossip page MDNews posted a picture of the reality TV star dressed in a skimpy outfit, which quickly went viral

Many netizens criticised Nadia Nakai for her skimpy outfit, while others questioned her choice of clothing

Nadia Nakai's skimpy outfit made headlines on social media. Image: Oupa Bopape

Source: Getty Images

Social media has been buzzing as the late AKA's girlfriend, Nadia Nakai, made headlines again for her inappropriate dress code in public.

Recently, the news and gossip page MDNews posted a picture of the Young, Famous & African reality TV star dressed in a pink skimpy jumpsuit, which was deemed an inappropriate outfit by many netizens on social media as they dragged her for always appearing half-dressed in public.

View the image below:

Netizens criticise Nadia Nakai's outfit

Shortly after the picture of Nadia Nakai went viral on social media, many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions to how the rapper appeared in public and many also critiqued how she always dresses inappropriately. Here's what they said:

@KaliKweenyy commented:

"This look is unapologetically femme-forward, dripping in sensual confidence and high-impact presence—exactly the kind of aesthetic that dominates both rap culture and modern fashion’s more rebellious lanes."

@Loud_Mouth_Nam said:

"Dude, I saw your mom's picture. She was hot, dude. Social media never forgets... Your kids won't have a normal life because of you dressing like this."

@misu_zulu wrote:

"AKA dodged a bullet here!"

@SpencerNdlovu15 responded:

"The manner in which she dresses is no different than those at Cheeky Tiger - I'm just saying.."

@BotziMarcus replied:

"The more skimpy they dress, the less talented they are. Sometimes, we don't know if they are selling their bodies or music. Yvonne Chaka Chaka, Whitney Houston, and Rebecca Malope are some greats who sold music, not their body images & their music is timeless. Seems sex appeal sells more than good music."

Nadia Nakai was dragged for not looking decent in public. Image: Oupa Bopape

Source: Getty Images

Nadia Nakai and Rick Ross hint at possible collaboration

Amid all the talk about her inappropriate outfits, in April 2024, Nadia Nakai flew the Mzansi flag high when she had a chat with the one and only Rick Ross. The stars had an interesting conversation, and they even hinted at a collaboration coming soon.

The rapper talked with award-winning American rapper Rick Ross, and fans loved the conversation. Taking to her Instagram time, the rapper shared a glimpse of her chat with the Boss. Rick Ross told Nadia Nakai that he was a big fan of her music and was vibing to Naaa Meaan. They also spoke about working together and even spoke about a possible collaboration.

DJ Zinhle dragged for raunchy dressing

Interestingly, DJ Zinhle, the mother of AKA's daughter, was in the news for her raunchy dressing.

Briefly News reported that Zinhle's skimpy outfit courted the ire of social media users who criticised her for not dressing like a married mother of two. A video of her in a raunchy outfit made some accuse her of disrespecting her husband Murdah Bongz, while others defended her right to express herself.

