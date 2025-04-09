Two school learners from Cooper College in Johannesburg took part in the latest TikTok dance challenge, which they shared on the popular social media platform

The young dancers busted moves, choreographed by another TikTokker, to Uncle Waffles' Zenzele , which features Royal MusiQ, Uncool MC, Xduppy and CowBoii

Several social media users enjoyed the girls' dancing, praising them for their infectious energy and ability to showcase unity

Students from Cooper College entertained Mzansi when they participated in a TikTok dance challenge. Images: @shelley.kim1

Source: TikTok

Every day, TikTok users enter the app to participate in viral dance challenges. Two Johannesburg-based high schoolers were the latest to take on a trend and had South African internet users grooving and smiling behind their screens.

Students take on the dance challenge

Shelley, a student attendig Cooper College (a learning institution that forms part of the Curro school group) uploaded a video on her TikTok account showing how she and her friend Chloe jived to Zenzele by Uncle Waffles, featuring Royal MusiQ, Uncool MC, Xduppy and CowBoii.

The girls, crediting TikTok user @neo_hinade, who choreographed the dance moves, slayed the challenge as they busted their infectious moves with sass.

Take a look at the dancing in the TikTok video below:

Mzansi app users enjoy the dance moves

Hundreds of members of the online community who saw the viral clip on their For You Pages headed to the post's comment section to applaud the girls' talent. Some also noted that they were impressed with Shelley's dance moves to Uncle Waffles' amapiano song.

People enjoyed the girls' dance routine. Image: Dani DG

Source: Getty Images

Other app users saw unity in the video and trolled Donald Trump. The American president had been quoted saying that terrible things were happening in South Africa regarding Afrikaners, who he assumed faced discrimination.

@afrikanphlymachin loved the video and commented:

"My babies are academics and street queens. What a combo."

@skhumbuzomabena3 wrote to the public:

"Trump and Musk would be jealous if they saw this."

An entertained @phyllismalambule revealed:

"I can't stop watching them. They can do their thing, man."

Referring to Shelley, @user1939388228 exclaimed in the comment section:

"Hey, the white girl can dance now!"

@martiki0 stated to app users:

"I think more positive videos that build relations between all South Africans should be shared. If we focus too much on imperfections, all the perfect things fade. Let's just enjoy and respect each other."

@vusingomane45 told the online community:

"Never mind the haters. We love what's happening in our country. Let us teach our kids to love each other, black and white."

