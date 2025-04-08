Two New Zealanders, Jordan Vahaakolo and Brook Ruscoe, shared on their radio show, The Morning Shift , how much they enjoyed the South African high school students' chant

One of the men said that South Africa was not only beating New Zealand in rugby but with the vibes, too

Many members of the online community in the post's comment section also loved what the energetic teens had to offer, giving them all praise

Two media personalities from New Zealand loved the energy South African high school learners brought in their war cry. Images: @sawarcries_ / TikTok, @brook_ruscoe / Instagram

Source: UGC

At the beginning of the year, South African high schools' war cries gained popularity online. The vibrant chants have also reached international viewers in New Zealand, who shared how they enjoyed what Wynberg Boys High School learners had to offer.

A winning war cry

Jordan Vahaakolo and Brook Ruscoe, hosts of New Zealand's The Morning Shift, shared a clip on their TikTok account showing the Cape Town high schoolers bringing the vibes.

An impressed Brook, after watching, stated:

"New Zealand high schools, we need to do something about this."

Jordan then said to his colleague about South Africans:

"They're beating us at rugby. They're beating us with the vibes. They're beating us at high school."

Watch the TikTok video below:

Internet users show their pride

Several members of the online community, mostly South Africans, headed to the post's comment section to applaud the boys for their school spirit, while others mentioned to the media personalities that a school in their area, Wesley College, had been doing chants for a while.

People enjoyed the boys' infectious war cry. Image: imageBROKER/Unai Huizi

Source: Getty Images

A proud @stephengovender shared with the gents and the public:

"Wynberg Boys High School did a chant so good, Siya Kolisi came to the school to chant with them."

@zaani2401 stated in the comments:

"A lot is failing us in South Africa, but all we can rely on is our spirit and culture."

@pinktinkey told the online community:

"As someone who went to a South African high school, to be in the chant and to know the words, the feeling you get is so indescribable. It’s beautiful."

@fumaninshilubana added in the comment section:

"Nah, that haka still gives me goosebumps till today."

@shayleyerman shared with the public:

"My son is at this school and they are amazing! Such a vibe."

@veruschkagovender was appreciative and said to the New Zealanders:

"Such respect to both of you for saying, 'They are beating us at rugby.' That is hard to admit for a lot of New Zealanders. So thank you for acknowledging that."

3 Other stories about high school war cries

In another article, Briefly News reported on an all-girls Afrikaans school in Pretoria that put a twist on Bella Ciao while performing their war cry.

reported on an all-girls Afrikaans school in Pretoria that put a twist on while performing their war cry. St David's Marist Inanda students kicked off the year with their traditional war cry practice, showing off their school spirit and powerful performance. Online users praised the students' display of unity.

South African internet users felt energised when Maritzburg College in KwaZulu-Natal shared a clip of their war cry, which was in preparation for an upcoming rugby match.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News