South Africans were feeling energised and united after Maritzburg College high school shared a clip of students during a war cry

The clip was uploaded in preparation for a rugby match where the pupil will be going against another institution

Netizens across Mzansi were mesmerised by the display of comradery and shared their love for the learning establishment

South Africans were filled with pride after watching a war cry from Maritzburg College. Images: mcollege1863/ TikTok, Superb Images

War cries can be an excellent way of showing team work and discipline, and this one was no different. Mzansi was feeling the spirit of Ubuntu after watching a war cry from some learners attending Maritzburg College. The high school is preparing for a match against another school in the coming week.

Better as one

The Maritzburg College TikTok account shared a clip showing a large gathering of students partaking in the war cry. The post was made with a caption that read:

"Come play college rugby with me… One week to go until we take on DHS - let’s back the boys and make this season one to remember!"

The war cry isn't shouted out in the way usual war cries are done, it has a steady build up with a sense of calmness to it. The students stand side by side while holding each other's shoulders.

See the clip below:

A very busy school

Maritzburg College loves posting about what happens in the everyday lives of the students that attend the institution. Many of the school's extra mural activities are posted for potential students and parents to see. One TikTok shows the school's jazz ensemble, and another shows the hockey and various sports teams.

Rugby is a popular sport among private schools in Mzansi. Image: Photo and Co

Other clips on the school's account show more moments of great unity and some light-hearted moments. South Africans were impressed with how unified the boys were in the clip and felt a sense of pride by the performance.

Read the comments below:

SABZERO_MONDISE said:

"I'm sure school fees aboma 700 drillion."

smartis52 mentioned:

"The way these kids are so disciplined, they call me sir whenever I interact with them when they're flying out, they're all full of respect I must say."

Dlambuzi commented:

"Send it to Trump and his cronies."

TeekaJehova shared:

"Now I miss home. PMB Boys College ❤️❤️💓🥰. Preserve this heritage. Non racial community."

Thembisa posted:

"The comfort of knowing that you send your child to SCHOOL and they will come back after school. No mass nothing. Great thing are happening in SA 😍"

Makhado Makhado said:

"Those children they're going to grow up well they're leaders for 2morr of this country if they've to love ❤️ Each other and respect."

🐺Dlamini kaMalandela🐺 mentioned:

"Then come Afriforum, Solidarity Movement and divide these kids. Tell lies to Trump and his deluded billionaire friend from Pretoria called Elon Musk."

