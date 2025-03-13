A woman took a chance on Tinder in 2023, but knowing that a simple swipe would lead to marriage just a year later

Many people have found love on dating apps, proving that online connections can lead to real-life fairytales. A woman, TikTok user @eunicendavid, shared her journey on the video streaming platform, showing how she took a chance on Tinder in 2023 and ended up married just a year later.

As more people turn to sating apps in search for love, some find success while others struggle to meet the right match. While many remain sceptical about finding something meaningful online, @eunicendavid's story proved that sometimes, love appears where you least expected it.

A beautiful Tinder love story

The compilation video begins with Eunice walking through a game park, capturing a moment from her first date with her Tinder match.

A few months later, in May 2023, the man surprised her with an engagement ring, sealing their commitment. The love story didn't stop there, by October 2023, he gifted her another ring as a present, and a year later, in November 2024, they tied the knot in a beautiful wedding ceremony.

Watch the TikTok video below:

SA shows the lady love and support

The clip attracted floods of comments from social media users who congratulated the lady on finding her soulmate. Others jokingly asked if she had been using the same Tinder app they knew. Some shared their struggles, saying they only come across local guys and familiar faces, while others asked if she paid for a premium subscription or not.

User @kita😉 joked:

"What kind of English did you speak?🙇‍♀️Asking for a friend."

User @Tombi asked:

"The same Tinder I deleted today 😂?"

User @Thee Chubbyyellowbone🎀 shared:

"People are winning on Tinder & Badoo then there's me😭😭😭 Congratulations."

User @@The..Lolo...12🇰🇪🇷🇺 said:

"Tinder is the best dating app,I got mine there as well🥰🥺."

User @Grace| SocialMediaManager added:

"Love lives here🥰🥰."

User @🇺🇸 America Yakwa Xhosa🇺🇸 shared:

"Met mine on tinder too, he’s not white and he’s South African, love him like I’m crazy and he’s my bestie."

