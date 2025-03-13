The popular humanitarian BI Phakathi warmed the hearts of many people on the internet with his gesture

The philanthropist who came across a woman selling fruits blessed her in a great way, and the video gained massive traction

South Africans reacted as they flooded the comments section praising the guy for his generosity

A South African philanthropist and social media influencer, BI Phakathi, recently blessed a woman selling fruit on the streets, leaving Mzansi moved by the act of generosity.

BI Phakathi showered a lady with his generosity in a video that touched many. Image: BI Phakathi

Source: Facebook

BI phakathi blessing woman selling fruit on street

The video was shared on Facebook under the handle BI Phakathi, has since gone viral online where it showcases the kind man's continued mission of spreading love and giving back to the community.

The woman, who was seen on the streets selling fruit to make a living, was taken by surprise when BI Phakathi approached her. He told her that he was short of R50, and she kindly assured him that it was okay—he could take the mango despite not having enough money.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

After engaging in a brief conversation, Bi Phakathi showed his support by blessing the woman with a lot of cash to assist her in her efforts.

The lady, visibly emotional, expressed her gratitude, thanking Bi Phakathi for his kindness and explaining how much the unexpected gesture would help her and her family, which touched the online community.

Watch the heartfelt video below:

SA is moved by a man's kind gesture

The footage quickly garnered widespread attention, with viewers flooding the comments section to praise the philanthropist’s selflessness as they were deeply moved by his generosity.

Kapita Lengwe said:

"The strange thing about life is that it's those with so little who are willing to share and help each other. A rich man would never give a R10 discount, strange."

Obson Ngwenya expressed:

"I realised you don't select people to help, whether black or white. Thumbs up BI Phakathi."

Roaleen Buttery wrote:

"Her smile of appreciation means the world!! When one gives and the recipient shows no gratitude, it really is annoying."

Lydia Nyimbi commented:

"May your pockets never run dry, may your heart always be full!"

Candice Kelly Sayed Ahmed replied:

"She deserved this blessing, she has a beautiful heart."

Xcc Wylee was touched by the video adding:

"These videos make my heart so happy. Thank you."

Adelina Letseka shared:

"I wish we could learn a thing or two, if all of us following BI can also extend a helping hand and give even if it's two rand, telling u the world would be a better place God, please give us the spirit of willingness to give with cheerful hearts."

BI Phakathi blessed a woman selling fruit with a kind gesture. Image: BI Phakathi

Source: Facebook

4 Briefly News acts of kindness articles

A broke university student used her last money to buy a homeless woman KFC, touching the hearts of many social media users.

A kindhearted man bought McDonald's kids' meals for hospitalised children and personally delivered them to all the wards.

Kind colleagues came together and surprised a street vendor near their offices with a gazebo and a table for his goods.

A South African philanthropist known for his anonymous generosity shared a video of himself blessing an elderly couple with a significant cash gift, touching many hearts with his kind act.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News